Marlene Coleman killing: First picture of woman, 53, as man charged with murder

Marlene Coleman, 53, was found unresponsive (Met Police)

This is the first picture of a woman who was killed in her home in Lewisham .

Marlene Coleman, 53, was found unresponsive by officers at an address in Cressingham Road at just before midnight on June 16.

First aid was administered by police before paramedics could arrive but she passed away at the scene.

A man has been charged with her murder.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A formal identification is yet to take place but officers are confident that the deceased is Marlene Coleman.

“Her next of kin have been informed.”

Franklin Mcleod, 54, of Cressingham Road, Lewisham was arrested on Thursday, June 17.

He was charged with murder on Saturday, June 19 and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 21 and was remanded in custody due to appear at the Old Bailey today (June 23).

