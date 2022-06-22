Marlee Matlin, Jason Blum, Jason Reitman, and More Elected to Academy Board of Governors

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its newly elected 2022-2023 Board of Governors, who will help set the Academy’s strategic vision, preserve the organization’s financial health, and assure the fulfillment of its mission.

Among the 12 additions elected to the board for the first time are Oscar winner Marlee Matlin to the Actors Branch, three-time Best Picture nominee Jason Blum to the Producers Branch, and four-time nominee Jason Reitman to the Directors Branch.

By each joining one of the Academy’s 17 branches, which are each represented by three governors, they start the first of their three-year terms. Per Academy rules, the new governors are allowed to serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

The four incumbent governors reelected this year include Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter to the Costume Designers Branch and “Shakespeare in Love” producer Donna Gigliotti to the Executive Branch. Composer Charles Fox is the only governor returning to the Board after a hiatus.

Academy president David Rubin’s tenure ends this year, meaning the next president is likely among the newly formed board. Voting takes place this summer.

New electees all join returning governors Pam Abdy, Kate Amend, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Charles Bernstein, Susanne Bier, Jon Bloom, Gary C. Bourgeois, Rob Bredow, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Eduardo Castro, Bill Corso, Teri E. Dorman, Tom Duffield, Ava DuVernay, Linda Flowers, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Whoopi Goldberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Larry Karaszewski, Laura C. Kim, Christina Kounelias, David Linde, Isis Mussenden, Stephen Rivkin, Howard A. Rodman, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Wynn P. Thomas, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Mandy Walker, Rita Wilson, Janet Yang and Debra Zane.

Among the governors termed out this year were director Steven Spielberg, actress Laura Dern, documentarian Roger Ross Williams, producer Mark Johnson, and former Searchlight veteran Nancy Utley. Editor Dody J. Dorn and cinematographer Ellen Kuras were eligible to return but chose not to run.

As a result of this election, the Board comprises 54% women and 28% belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group. This election also comes on the heels of the Academy naming a new CEO, Bill Kramer.

The full list of 2021-2022 Academy governors is here.

