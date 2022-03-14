Marlee Matlin asked about death of William Hurt, who she accused of rape, in uncomfortable interview

Adam White
·2 min read
Marlee Matlin is asked about the death of ex-boyfriend William Hurt on the red carpet (Entertainment Tonight/Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Marlee Matlin is asked about the death of ex-boyfriend William Hurt on the red carpet (Entertainment Tonight/Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Marlee Matlin was asked to speak about the death of her ex-boyfriend William Hurt, who she once accused of physical and sexual abuse, in an uncomfortable red carpet interview.

Matlin, 56, and Hurt – who died on Sunday (13 March) at the age of 71 – were a couple in the Eighties, having met on the set of the Oscar-winning film Children of a Lesser God.

In 2009, Matlin accused Hurt of repeated abuse during their relationship.

Asked on the red carpet at Sunday’s (13 March) Critic’s Choice Awards for her thoughts on Hurt’s death – only hours after the news broke – Matlin expressed shock at the question.

“You’re the first person to ask me about him,” she told a reporter from Entertainment Tonight, via a translator.

After a pause, Matlin continued: “We’ve lost a really great actor and working with him on set in Children of a Lesser God will always be something I remember very fondly.”

She added: “He taught me a great deal as an actor and he was one-of-a-kind.”

In 2009, Matlin – who won an Oscar in 1987 for Children of a Lesser God – said that she had “fresh bruises every day” while dating Hurt: “I was always afraid of him, but I loved him. Or maybe I thought I did. But look, I was 19, he was 35.”

In her 2010 autobiography I’ll Scream Later, Matlin alleged that Hurt once “threw me on the bed, started ripping off his clothes and mine” and proceeded to rape her. She also alleged that on the night of her Oscar win, Hurt berated her in a limousine shortly after the ceremony.

Matlin claimed that Hurt asked her “What makes you think you deserve it?”, before adding: “There are hundreds of actors who have worked for years for the recognition you just got handed to you. Think about that.”

Hurt addressed Matlin’s allegations in a statement in 2009. “My own recollection is that we both apologised and both did a great deal to heal our lives,” he wrote. “Of course, I did and do apologise for any pain I caused. And I know we have both grown. I wish Marlee and her family nothing but good.”

Marlee Matlin and William Hurt in 1986&#x002019;s &#x002018;Children of a Lesser God&#39; (Moviestore/Shutterstock)
Marlee Matlin and William Hurt in 1986’s ‘Children of a Lesser God' (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Matlin has been on the awards circuit with her drama film CODA, which is nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Last night, it took home the Best Screenplay award at the Baftas. It tells the story of the daughter (Emilia Jones) of deaf parents.

Hurt’s death was confirmed by his son Will in a statement that said the actor died “peacefully and of natural causes”, one week before his 72nd birthday.

Stars including Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, Russell Crowe and Bryce Dallas Howard have also paid tribute to the Oscar-winner, whose other credits included Broadcast News, Kiss of the Spider Woman and The Incredible Hulk.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here. And if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Yukon's Graham Nishikawa set to guide legendary Canadian Paralympic skier in his final race

    Legendary Canadian Paralympic cross country skier Brian McKeever, who won his 15th career gold medal on Wednesday, will ski his last career race at the Paralympics in Beijing this Friday night. And one of his long-time guides, Yukon's Graham Nishikawa, will be with him every step of the way. Nishikawa said he's been preparing for McKeever's final career race – the men's visually impaired middle distance 12.5-kilometre race – like he has for all the other races he's been in over the past 20 years

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.