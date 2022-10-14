Is Marlborough Wine Estates Group Limited's (NZSE:MWE) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Marlborough Wine Estates Group's (NZSE:MWE) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marlborough Wine Estates Group is:

1.1% = NZ$328k ÷ NZ$30m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Marlborough Wine Estates Group's Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

It is quite clear that Marlborough Wine Estates Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 5.0%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Marlborough Wine Estates Group grew its net income at a significant rate of 66% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Marlborough Wine Estates Group's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 7.5%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Marlborough Wine Estates Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Marlborough Wine Estates Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Marlborough Wine Estates Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Marlborough Wine Estates Group has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Marlborough Wine Estates Group.

