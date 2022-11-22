Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today’s races
Tuesday, November 22
Sedgefield
12.25 Lord Caprio
12.55 To Be Sure
1.25 Champagnesocialist NAP
1.55 Budarri
2.25 Yukon
2.55 Rocco Storm
3.25 Swallows Song
Southwell
12.35 Sublime Heights
1.05 Matchmaking
1.35 Spago
2.05 Queens Rock
2.35 Patient Dream NB
3.05 Blenkinsop
3.35 Lelantos
Whistler Nap: Sublime Heights 12.35 Southwell
Malborough Nap: TBC
Wednesday, November 23
Hereford
12.50 Caldwell Diamond NAP
1.20 Walkinthewoods
1.50 Eros
2.20 Beau Balko
2.50 Atakan
3.20 Bonnie Bresil
3.50 Classic King
Wetherby
1.05 Escapeandevade
1.35 Spartan Army NB
2.10 Tango Boy
2.40 Henry Gray
3.10 Knickerbockerglory
3.40 Lunar Discovery
Whistler Nap: TBC
Malborough Nap: TBC