Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today's races

Following today’s racing tips? In need of some guidance? Or just fancy a flutter?

Each day Marlborough will bring you the best bets from every race at every racecourse around the country.

From the bright lights of the Cheltenham Festival and Glorious Goodwood to a low-key evening meeting at Chelmsford City, we have all your racing tips and best bets covered. Get the latest betting offers and free bets from the top bookmakers here.

Looking for a daily racing nap? Marlborough will indicate his top tip for the day in traditional style, with his other notable selection highlighted with "NB".

So come back every morning for Marlborough's daily selection. Note, tomorrow's tips will appear towards the bottom of the page. Good luck!

Tuesday, November 22

Sedgefield

12.25 Lord Caprio

12.55 To Be Sure

1.25 Champagnesocialist NAP

1.55 Budarri

2.25 Yukon

2.55 Rocco Storm

3.25 Swallows Song



Southwell

12.35 Sublime Heights

1.05 Matchmaking

1.35 Spago

2.05 Queens Rock

2.35 Patient Dream NB

3.05 Blenkinsop

3.35 Lelantos

Whistler Nap: Sublime Heights 12.35 Southwell

Malborough Nap: TBC

Wednesday, November 23

Hereford

12.50 Caldwell Diamond NAP

1.20 Walkinthewoods

1.50 Eros

2.20 Beau Balko

2.50 Atakan

3.20 Bonnie Bresil

3.50 Classic King

Wetherby

1.05 Escapeandevade

1.35 Spartan Army NB

2.10 Tango Boy

2.40 Henry Gray

3.10 Knickerbockerglory

3.40 Lunar Discovery