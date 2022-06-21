Marlborough racing tips and best bets for today's races

Tuesday, June 21

Brighton

1.30 Moveonup

2.00 Queen Sarabi

2.30 Zulu Girl

3.00 Silastar

3.30 Junoesque

4.00 Red Kite

4.35 Rivas Rob Roy

Beverley

1.45 Enraged

2.15 Absolute Queen

2.45 Millionaire Waltz

3.15 Myristica

3.45 Elsaab

4.15 Iron Sheriff

4.45 Musical Romance

Newton Abbot

5.10 Birds of prey

5.45 Alphonse Le Grande

6.20 Belles Benefit

6.55 Little Gesture

7.30 Ben Buie

8.00 Kauto The King

8.30 My Lady Grey

Newbury

5.25 Charlie Arthur

6.00 A Taste of Honey

6.35 Liftoff (NAP)

7.10 Zain Nights

7.40 Bell Shot

8.10 Afta Party

8.40 Libertus