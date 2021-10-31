Markstrom, Flames blank Flyers 4-0 for 6th straight victory

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as the Calgary Flames blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund (empty net) also scored for Calgary (6-1-1).

The Flames were coming off a five-game road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7.

Coming off a 45-save shutout over Pittsburgh on Thursday, Markstrom earned his third shutout in his last four starts. The 31-year-old Swede improved to 4-1-1 with a .957 save percentage.

Carter Hart made 32 saves for Philadelphia (4-2-1). Claude Giroux was held pointless for the first time this season and his six-game point streak ended. The Flyers dropped the final game of their Western Canada road trip after picking up wins in Edmonton and Vancouver.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia: Host Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Calgary: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday in the second game of a five-game homestand.

