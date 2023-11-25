Marks & Spencer's bestselling table lamp is on sale – but you'll have to be quick

Marks & Spencer

It's always a joyous feeling when that quirky little home accessory you've been saving in your bookmarks is finally on sale. Well, today we can rejoice, as Marks & Spencer's bestselling Kirsten table lamp is on offer – but not for long.

The ceramic table lamp, which, needless to say, has been a fan favourite since launching back in February, is back with two new autumnal colourways – deep red and navy blue.

The original green, dubbed lamp of the season, has sold out a whopping five times in the past, but never fear, as it's back with 10 per cent off.

A lovely addition to bedside tables and cosy corners, this charming lamp leans into the enduring cottagecore trend with its sweet scalloped shade and kitschy checked base. We're particularly fond of the piped finish on the shade which lends a refined yet playful touch.

No matter where it goes or how you style it, we can guarantee that the Kirsten lamp will add a healthy dose of character to your home. But be quick; they're selling fast, so get one (or two) online before they're gone.

M&S / Jon Day

