How Marks & Spencer won back the middle classes - with John Lewis stuck in flux

Hannah Boland
·6 min read
M&amp;S - The Telegraph
M&S - The Telegraph

When Birmingham wanted a showpiece retailer to anchor the shopping centre above the redeveloped New Street station, it turned to John Lewis.

“Today sends a clear message that John Lewis is firmly committed to the British High Street,” then managing director Andy Street said at the opening of the Birmingham store almost ten years ago.

Meanwhile, arch rival Marks & Spencer was struggling to keep pace, resorting to what it called “the drug of discounting” to get shoppers through the doors after years of failed turnaround attempts.

Yet today John Lewis's Grand Central store is closed – and M&S is gaining momentum.

Marks & Spencer is now forecast to leapfrog John Lewis in the rankings of Britain’s biggest retailers – a symbolic changing of the guard between two of the country's most iconic brands.

M&amp;S - The Telegraph
M&S - The Telegraph

Trade publication Retail Week has predicted that M&S could overtake John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which also owns Waitrose, to become the nation’s seventh largest retailer by sales before the end of this year.

The shift is a tale of both stalling momentum at John Lewis and accelerating momentum at arch rival M&S.

The two businesses have been vying for high street dominance since the late 1800s. Both have department stores and grocery businesses.

In recent years, both have faced similar challenges: a battle to stay relevant with new generations, a struggle to adapt to online, and pressure to radically revamp their businesses in the face of stalling growth.

Prior to the pandemic, John Lewis seemed to be the stronger of the two.

After almost two decades of decline, M&S ignominiously dropped out of the FTSE 100 in 2019. The company had become short-hand for corporate dysfunction and drift.

Yet that same year, John Lewis posted its first ever half-year loss in a sign that trouble was brewing. 12 months later John Lewis cut its staff bonus for the first time since 1953.

Meanwhile, green shoots were appearing at M&S. Steve Rowe, who took charge in 2016, announced M&S’s first profit upgrade this century in 2021.

Stuart Machin, who took over from Rowe last year, has supercharged the turnaround effort.

Last month, Machin said the retailer had achieved its highest market share in clothing and home in seven years.

Machin - Oliver Dixon
Machin - Oliver Dixon

This has not come easily. While a favourite for women seeking sleepwear and underwear, M&S has struggled to convince shoppers its clothing was anything more than functional.

Then in early 2021, M&S announced it would start selling outside brands in its stores, stocking Hobbs, Seasalt, White Stuff and Nobody’s Child. Experts say this has helped draw people to its stores and boost sales.

M&S has “certainly moved itself into a much better place,” says Clive Black, an analyst at stockbroker Shore Capital.

“M&S have been trying to get the right stores in the right location - actually just as John Lewis has been doing – but it feels like it is further on in the journey and is actually now coming out the other side of that work,” he said.

M&S recently announced that it will in fact be opening stores once again, rolling out 20 new shops across the UK, including five in former Debenhams stores.

M&amp;S - The Telegraph
M&S - The Telegraph

JLP, meanwhile, has been criticised for not taking a more radical approach. The company closed 16 locations during the pandemic but still has 332 supermarkets and 34 department stores. Running costs are climbing as inflation runs rampant and JLP warned in early December that it was on course to go around £18m over budget on its energy bill.

Dame Sharon White, who has been chairman of JLP since 2019, has said John Lewis must “adapt or die”.

However, plans to reinvent the business may prove a distraction. JLP wants 40pc of its profits to come from outside of retail by 2040 from ventures such as renting out property and offering financial services. These are areas in which it has comparatively little experience.

At the same time, the company’s brand is in flux. For years it was seen as aspirational, the shop to trade up to when the Ikea furniture was junked. However, the company has been pushing into cheaper segments of the market with its Anyday range, which has been one of John Lewis’s bright spots.

Last year the department store dropped its “Never knowingly undersold” pledge, one of the most famous mottos in British retail, and JLP confirmed this week it is looking for a new agency to work on its closely-watched Christmas ad for the first time in 14 years.

Efforts to diversify away from retail and relaunch the brand come as John Lewis’s core market – the middle classes – face their biggest income squeeze in decades.

Unlike M&S, John Lewis stocks expensive items like furniture and TVs, which are “unhelpful in the recessionary climate”, says independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

White - Paul Grover/The Telegraph
White - Paul Grover/The Telegraph

Meanwhile, Waitrose is also under pressure. The supermarket’s market share slipped to 3.9pc in the 12 weeks to January 28, according to NielsenIQ’s latest grocery figures, compared to 4.2pc this time last year.

Waitrose is in the difficult position of competing more closely with the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and, increasingly, Aldi and Lidl.

Shore Capital’s Black says: “There's something about Waitrose at the moment that just isn't connecting with its customer base. Whether it’s because they think it's too expensive, or the assortment isn't what people want... Clearly shoppers are seeing something which means that Waitrose is working for them. I’d imagine the gap will actually widen between M&S and Waitrose.”

M&S has had success with groceries in recent years and reached 3.7pc market share at the start of the year, already within striking distance of Waitrose. NielsenIQ’s Mike Watkins says he expects M&S’s share to keep growing, as it opens its new stores and “in particular larger food halls open over the next couple of years”.

Despite gloomy industry forecasts, inside JLP there is a sense that the business is on the right track. Executives are expecting it to record higher growth than Retail Week forecasts.

A John Lewis spokesman said: “We are focused on delighting our customers, by providing quality products at great value combined with fantastic service from our Partners, who own the business.”

Like it or not however, the stalking horse of M&S is hounding John Lewis forward – and may yet win the race.

Latest Stories

  • Gas price falls again, heating oil and diesel also down

    Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled change by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. The price of gas also fell on Friday. Since Thursday, the minimum price at the pump for gas is down 11.5 cents to $1.559 per ltire. The maximum price for heating oil, unchanged on Friday, fell 6.3 cents on Tuesday to $1.733. The minimum price at the pump for diesel, which was up a few cents on Friday, dropped back 6.9 cents to $2.313. P.E.I. petr

  • Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. None of the firms is breaching sanctions, the sources told Reuters, but they have benefited from measures designed by the European Union and the United States to reduce the revenues of what they call Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.

    "Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.

  • American drivers are guzzling less gas as they work from home, in a potential shift for global oil: 'The heyday of gasoline is over'

    The EIA has forecast that US consumption of gas will keep falling, and any drop in demand is significant in the world's biggest single market for the oil product.

  • Russia’s Far East Has Become Crucial For China’s Energy Ambitions

    Russia’s Far East has become a hotspot for raw materials, and China is taking full advantage of the opportunity

  • Emerging Markets Aim To Capitalize On Shifting Semiconductor Supply Chains

    The United States’ push to reduce its dependence on Chinese semiconductors is fueling a race to capitalize on shifting supply chains in the chipmaking industry

  • Natural gas down 7%, erasing 2-day gain as hunt for bottom continues

    By Barani Krishnan

  • Oil prices dip as markets weigh U.S. inventory draw, supply disruptions

    By Ambar Warrick

  • Airbus deliveries fell by a third to 20 jets in January

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus deliveries fell by a third to 20 airplanes in January compared to 30 in the same month last year, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Detailed Airbus data showed that the cancellation came from Viva Air Colombia, a subsidiary of Irelandia Aviation. New orders included a previously announced decision by Delta Air Lines to exercise options for 12 more A220-300s.

  • Oil prices steady amid China demand revival, high U.S. inventories

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly steady on Thursday as the prospect of higher fuel demand in China as it reopens post-COVID curbs was offset by fears that U.S. crude stocks hitting their highest for months may signal weakening demand in the world's no. 1 economy. Brent crude futures gained 1 cent to $85.10 a barrel by 0446 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 3 cents to $78.44 a barrel. "U.S. crude oil ... inventories have continued to exceed expectations, which to some extent erodes the bullish sentiments brought from China's demand recovery hopes," said analysts from Haitong Futures.

  • Marks & Spencer will overtake John Lewis by 2026, according to sales forecast

    Retail Week calculated the compound annual growth rate of the top 30 retailers by sales in the UK, finding M&S is on track to overtake John Lewis.

  • REFILE-Tellurian woos Indian investors for its Driftwood LNG project

    Tellurian Inc is continuing discussions with the Indian government and oil companies for investments in its Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday. "I can't get into the details of the conversations, but if you think through it, India needs LNG at the lowest possible costs," CEO Octavio Simoes told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference in Bengaluru. Houston, Texas-based Tellurian resumed talks with Indian oil and gas companies for investments in Driftwood LNG late last year.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. crude stocks rise as production climbs to highest since April 2020

    U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week to their highest level since June 2021, helped by higher production, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 3 to 455.1 million barrels, close to the 2.5 million-barrel rise that analysts expected in a Reuters poll. U.S. oil production rose 100,000 barrels to touch 12.3 million, its highest since April 2020.

  • Colombia’s OIl Exploration Ban Could Crush Its Economy

    Colombia’s hydrocarbon industries are of major importance to the health of its economy, and the proposed ban on oil and gas exploration could carry considerable risks for the country

  • Skyrocketing natural gas prices should be investigated for market manipulation, California Governor Gavin Newsom says

    While natural gas prices have plunged elsewhere in the US, California residents are paying a nearly 600% premium.

  • Shoppers to face fresh price hikes as stores, suppliers pass on costs

    Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough price negotiations for more than a year now, with friction beginning in 2021 over COVID-related supply chain logjams. This has since ballooned into fights over the high cost of raw materials and energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with rising prices of basic foodstuffs from bread to milk and meat exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis in Europe.

  • Israel's NewMed predicts $15 bln gas boost for sovereign wealth fund

    Israel's NewMed Energy forecast on Tuesday that the country's nascent sovereign wealth fund will get a 52 billion shekel ($15 billion) injection in the coming decade from its two main natural gas fields. NewMed Energy Chief Executive Yossi Abu said that the company, which is the largest stakeholder in the Leviathan offshore gas project, is also promoting plans for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to boost exports. "From today until 2033, an amount of about 52 billion shekels will accumulate in the wealth fund just from the Tamar and Leviathan reservoirs," Abu told a parliamentary panel, referring to Israel's two largest natural gas fields.

  • Fact check: Does less oil drilling and more imports lead to higher gas prices in California?

    An oil industry-backed group is running TV and digital ads saying more drilling is the answer to California’s high gas prices.

  • EXPLAINER -What we know and don't know about the Chinese balloon

    The U.S. shooting down of what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon and Beijing says was a civilian scientific vessel accidentally blown off course has fuelled widespread questions, including about the balloon itself. More is likely to be learned about the balloon after the U.S. military recovers its remnants from the ocean off the coast of South Carolina. The head of North American Aerospace Defence Command, General Glen VanHerck, described the balloon as being 200 feet (61 metres) high, with a surveillance payload the size of a regional passenger jet that likely weighed in excess of a couple thousand pounds.

  • Nine global banks invest $45 mln in carbon credit platform

    Nine global banks have invested a total of $45 million in a new platform to help scale up transactions of voluntary carbon credits and make it easier for their customers to participate in the market. Demand for carbon offsets, generated through projects such as tree planting or using cleaner cooking fuel, is expected to soar as companies seek to use the credits to help meet net-zero emissions goals. Each of the banks - BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS – have invested $5 million in Carbonplace, which will connect buyers and sellers of credits through the banks.