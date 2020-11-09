Marks & Spencer is selling mini bottles of gin to hang on your Christmas tree

Marks & Spencer’s sell-out clementine gin liqueur is back for 2020 – but in bauble form.

In 2019, the retailer’s Snow Globe Gin Liqueur flew off shelves, selling out several times in a row as customers stocked up for the festive season.

And for 2020, M&S has given the full-sized treat a seasonal makeover, with this year’s version coming in a light-up bottle and a new flavour, rhubarb.

But, the supermarket hasn’t stopped there. Not content with simply filling up our bar carts this Christmas, now M&S has launched a mini version of the gin snow globe to create gin-filled baubles you can use to decorate your tree.

Designed to resemble decorative snow globes, the baubles come in a set of three (£12) and are filled with clementine flavoured gin and shimmering 23-carat edible gold leaf.

Each bottle is corked and can be hung from your tree for the ultimate adult-friendly Christmas decoration.

View photos Baubles come in a set of three and are filled with clementine flavoured gin Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer More

“Following the huge popularity of the Light-up Glitter Globe Gin Liqueur – we have shrunk the Christmas must-have into bauble form – SUPER cute!” Marks & Spencer stated in a press release.

“These stunning baubles will add that extra sparkle to your Christmas tree.”

View photos Each bottle contains shimmering 23-carat edible gold leaf Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer More

Last week, the retailer shared a photo of the gin-filled baubles on its Instagram account and was inundated with likes and comments from customers who can’t wait to get their hands on some.

“Such a fab idea,” one person commented, while another added: “These are so cute.”

View photos The launch comes as M&S’ full-size gin liqueur has been given an upgrade with a light-up bottle and a new flavour Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer More

Story continues