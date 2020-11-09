Marks & Spencer is selling mini bottles of gin to hang on your Christmas tree

Marks & Spencer’s sell-out clementine gin liqueur is back for 2020 – but in bauble form.
In 2019, the retailer’s Snow Globe Gin Liqueur flew off shelves, selling out several times in a row as customers stocked up for the festive season.
And for 2020, M&S has given the full-sized treat a seasonal makeover, with this year’s version coming in a light-up bottle and a new flavour, rhubarb.
But, the supermarket hasn’t stopped there. Not content with simply filling up our bar carts this Christmas, now M&S has launched a mini version of the gin snow globe to create gin-filled baubles you can use to decorate your tree.
Designed to resemble decorative snow globes, the baubles come in a set of three (£12) and are filled with clementine flavoured gin and shimmering 23-carat edible gold leaf.
Each bottle is corked and can be hung from your tree for the ultimate adult-friendly Christmas decoration.
“Following the huge popularity of the Light-up Glitter Globe Gin Liqueur – we have shrunk the Christmas must-have into bauble form – SUPER cute!” Marks & Spencer stated in a press release.
“These stunning baubles will add that extra sparkle to your Christmas tree.”
Last week, the retailer shared a photo of the gin-filled baubles on its Instagram account and was inundated with likes and comments from customers who can’t wait to get their hands on some.
“Such a fab idea,” one person commented, while another added: “These are so cute.”
Many others asked if the baubles were available to purchase online. However, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that they are currently available to buy in-store only.
The launch comes after M&S was mocked by shoppers of the name of its new cronut, called “Santa’s Yumnut”.
The sweet treat is a cross between a croissant and a doughnut and has been covered in red icing to look like a Santa Claus costume.
When the retailer shared a photo of its latest product on Twitter, the photo went viral and the word “santa” began trending.
“Pretty sure 'Who wants a bite of Santa's Yumnut’ is sexual,” tweeted journalist and author Caitlin Moran.
“I know that's meant to be Santa's standard belt, but given the really quite misjudged name, I'd say it looks more like Santa's chastity belt,” teased comedian David Baddiel.
Marks & Spencer’s Snow Globe Baubles cost £12 for a pack of three and are available to buy in-store now.
