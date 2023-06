Glass of milk - stock shot

Marks and Spencer has become the latest retailer to scrap use-by dates on milk as part of efforts to cut food waste.

The dates, which are meant to tell customers when food is safe to eat, will be replaced by best-before dates instead, which are recommendations on freshness.

The supermarket chain urged customers to use their judgement on whether the milk is safe to use.

M&S follows retailers including Morrisons in changing milk labelling.