M&S now stock Nobody's Child - and the collection is super affordable

M&S has partnered with Nobody's Child for the first time, and are selling a 44-piece collection exclusively online. (Nobody's Child/M&S)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Marks & Spencer has given its online clothing store a shake-up and now stocks trendy fashion brand Nobody’s Child.

M&S has expanded its clothing offering, and along with its own well-known clothing labels Per Una and Autograph, has added the special guest brand to its online store.

Nobody’s Child is a eco-conscious fashion brand for women, known for its stylish dresses at affordable prices.

The new brand addition is part of M&S’ ‘never the same again’ programme, which aims to introduce guest brands to the site to appeal to a wider shopping audience.

Nobody’s Child was chosen as the first brand as they share M&S’ commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainable fashion.

Speaking about the partnership, M&S director Stephen Langford said: “M&S.com will be opened to complementary brands to broaden appeal and help turbocharge online growth.”

“Nobody’s Child has been selected as our first brand to test this model using a curated range from its wider offer which we think will resonate with our customers.”

The label is exclusive to buy only online at M&S, and, with a selection of 44 stylish pieces, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

From printed mini dresses, and midi designs, to patterned skirts, blouses and culottes, as well as timeless staples such as jumpers and cardigans, there is something for everyone.

Prices range from £26 to £45, and we want it all.

