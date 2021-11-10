Marks & Spencer lifts profit outlook but warns of higher supply chain costs

Marks & Spencer’s new Christmas TV ad has been launched (PA)

Marks & Spencer has cheered first-half sales and profits rising above pre-pandemic levels, but it cautioned on “significant” supply chain costs rises ahead.

The British retailer, which is led by Steve Rowe and last week released its Christmas TV advert, pointed to a number of improvements.

M&S Food delivered strong sales growth of 10.4% on 2019/20, and although sales at the firm’s tie-up with Ocado did not see the same performance experienced during the pandemic last year, strong revenue growth is expected for the full year.

Assuming there is no further pandemic related disruption, the chain is forecasting profit before tax and adjusting items for the year will be ahead of expectations and in the region of £500 million.

However, the FTSE 250 company does face challenges ahead.

It said: “There are growing issues of driver, warehouse and supplier labour shortages creating additional pressures for all retailers, including M&S. We have a number of recruitment initiatives which include targeted incentives for drivers. We are also increasing truck, cage and tray-fill, and resetting delivery schedules and depot picking processes to help manage the pressures.”

It warned it is planning for “significant supply chain cost increases in the second half of the year with further on-costs next financial year”.

In the six months to October 2 the retailer recorded revenue of £5.1 billion, up from £4.1 billion and £4.9 billion respectively in the equivalent period in the prior two years.

It is also back into the black, making pre-tax profits of £187.3 million, compared with a loss of £87.6 million last year when Covid costs hit the group.

Retailers last year saw overheads rise for everything from covering for increased staff absence levels, to buying PPE. However, supermarkets saw bumper demand as shoppers panic bought goods.

Today Rowe said: “Unpacking the numbers isn't a linear exercise and we've called out the Covid bounce back tailwinds, as well as the headwinds from the pandemic, supply chain and Brexit, some of which will continue into next year.”

He added: “But, thanks to the hard work of our colleagues, it is clear that underlying performance is improving, with our main businesses making important gains in market share and customer perception. The hard yards of driving long term change are beginning to be borne out in our performance."

