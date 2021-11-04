Marks & Spencer Bags Tom Holland As The Voice Of Percy Pig For Christmas Ad

Amid all the chatter about John Lewis’ new Christmas advert this morning, it’s worth noting that Marks & Spencer have gone all out with their festive offering this year, too.

For M&S’ Christmas food ad, they’ve brought their iconic Percy Pig to life for the first time, with a certain Hollywood heartthrob providing the porcine favourite’s voice.

Yes, believe it or not, the retailer has managed to snag Spider-Man star Tom Holland to lend his voice to Percy Pig, something he evidently didn’t take much talking into.

“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember, and when I was asked to be his voice – his first ever voice – it took me less than a second to say yes,” he said.

Tom Holland (Photo: JTBC PLUS via Getty Images)

In the ad, Percy Pig is accidentally brought to life by a clumsy Christmas fairy, voiced by the unmistakable Dawn French.

Together, the pair then roam the halls of an M&S food hall in the lead-up to Christmas, spying several of the brand’s iconic festive favourites.

A separate advert to promote M&S Christmas fashion has also been released.

Percy Pig makes a new friend in the ad (Photo: PA/Marks And Spencer)

While the British actor is best known for playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom has several voice acting roles to his name already, including the lead role in 2020 Disney/Pixar film Onward and a part in the star-studded cast of Dolittle.

He’ll next be seen in action as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside his real-life girlfriend Zendaya as MJ.

The film will serve as a cross-over with another of Marvel’s franchises, Doctor Strange, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong also set to appear.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

