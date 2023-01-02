Is Marks Electrical Group PLC's (LON:MRK) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Marks Electrical Group's (LON:MRK) stock increased significantly by 46% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Marks Electrical Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Marks Electrical Group is:

32% = UK£3.4m ÷ UK£11m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.32 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Marks Electrical Group's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Marks Electrical Group has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.6% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Marks Electrical Group's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared Marks Electrical Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 4.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Marks Electrical Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Marks Electrical Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Marks Electrical Group is 25%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 75%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Marks Electrical Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 20%. As a result, Marks Electrical Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 30% for future ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Marks Electrical Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

