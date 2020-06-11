M&S' £15 summer beauty bag (worth £110) is back in stock

The M&S Summer Beauty Bag 2020. (M&S)

There’s a reason why Marks and Spencer is many people’s favourite one-stop shop.

Not only can you get your M&S Dine In For £10 deal, a variety of stylish (and affordable) clothing, but also, all the beauty buys you could ever need.

The British store stocks an array of top beauty brands, from Ren and L'Occitane to M&S’ own budget-friendly collection.

And, for a limited time only, you can shop all of M&S’ best beauty buys for a bargain price, thanks to the Summer Beauty Bag 2020.

Why we rate it

The bag is filled with 11 unmissable summer beauty buys worth a whopping £110.

However, you can grab yourself a bargain and purchase the whole thing for just £15 when you spend £25 on clothing, home or beauty. This does, however, exclude sale items.

Simply add the beauty bag to your basket along with £25 worth of M&S items and it will automatically be discounted.

You may want to hurry though, as when the Summer Beauty Bag 2020 launched last month it sold out within a few hours.

What’s included

In total there are 11 products, from the raved about £27 Ren Ready Steady Glow, to shampoo and conditioner from one of Jennifer Lopez’s go-to hair brands Wow.

With summer weather just around the corner, the bag also includes a £16 Super Hydrate Day Cream with SPF15 from M&S’ vegan Pure range, as well as Nuxe’s £18 suncream with SPF50.

Not to mention, all of the beauty bargains come in a stylish semi-sheer travel bag.

Summer Beauty Bag 2020

Here’s a full list of what you will find inside:

Nuxe Sun Melting Cream High Protection for Face SPF50

L'Occitane Verveine Shower Gel

M&S Sun Smart After Sun Face Mask

M&S Seasalt & Freesia Eau de Toilette

Autograph Colour Shine Lip Lacquer

Percy & Reed Smoothed, Sealed & Sensational Volumizing Oil

Ren Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic

Color WOW Color Security Shampoo

Color WOW Color Security Conditioner

Pixi Endless Silky Eye Pen

Pure Super Hydrate Day Cream SPF15

What reviews say

The beauty bag may not have been around for long, but there are already a flurry of five-star reviews.

In fact, the product has an impressive five-star average for both quality and value for money.

“This item is way above my expectations. Every item I will use and am delighted with the excellent value for money.”

“What's not to like. Wonderful way to try different products at a bargain price! Well worth the money.

Absolutely loved this beauty bag!! Amazing selection and brilliant value for money. I love the different things to try and the fact there are full sized items is great.”

“Wow. Contained so many wonderful things, most of which I haven't tried before and possibly wouldn't have bought for myself so, really nice to be able to try them.”

“I regularly buy the summer beauty box/bag and the advent calendar but this one is the best yet. I'll be using all of the products and will repurchase some in the full sizes.”

Buy it: Summer Beauty Bag 2020 | £15 (Worth £110) from M&S