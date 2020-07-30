12 new M&S items worth buying: from face masks to affordable sandals and anti-ageing skincare

12 of the best new fashion and beauty items that have dropped at M&S. (Marks & Spencer)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices were correct at the time of publication.

If Marks & Spencer were a person, it would be a national treasure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It can be relied upon for long-lasting, on-trend yet affordable fashion, anti-ageing skincare to rival pricier brands and, of course, mouth-watering food for any and every occasion.

So, whenever the retail giant announces that it has added some newness to its shelves, digital or otherwise, we can’t help but get excited.

And this time is no different.

We’ve trawled through all the latest goodies on offer to pick out the creme-de-la-creme, from M&S’ brand new adjustable face masks, to open-toe £9.50 mule slippers you’ll be tempted to wear out and about.

Keep your eyes peeled for the cotton jumpsuit you’ll be wearing all summer-long, the polka dot flare skirt that we envisage we’ll be twirling in year-round (though perhaps with tights on come winter) and the anti-wrinkle lifting kit that will be given pride of place on our dressing tables.

Here are 12 of the newest items you’d be silly not to add to your basket this month.

12 new fashion and beauty buys from Marks & Spencer





This week M&S launched packs of five reusable fabric face coverings for both adults and children.

Each pack of five face coverings costs just £9.50, which is by far one of the most affordable options on the high street right now, the price being only £1.90 per mask.

Although the majority of packs have now sold out, keep the tab open as they’re being restocked very soon.

It’s no secret that M&S do great jeans, which are not only flattering, but comfy too.

Story continues

Last season’s denim offering, such as the popular Magic Jeans, have now hit the sale and numerous new styles, including these high waisted flares, have dropped on the site, which are already proving to be popular.

This Cotton Broderie Waisted Jumpsuit may be new-in at M&S, but it’s already selling at record speed and racking up five-star reviews.

These Linen Textured Wide Leg Trousers are a steal at just £25 and come in two of our favourite summer wardrobe hues: navy and white.

While this flattering long-sleeved shirt dress is undoubtedly more suitable for autumn, we doubt it will still be around to purchase by then.

Searching for a new pair of slippers after running yours into the ground during lockdown? Enter these incredible cosy, yet breathable slides, which for only £9.50, are an absolute bargain.

An online exclusive, this lightweight eye serum by Emma Hardie is said to lift and tighten the eye contour, fade dark circles and reduce puffiness.

It’s already racking up rave reviews, with one customer saying: “I am blown away by this Emma Hardie product - it really works - it is amazing - I LOVE IT!!!! I will most definitely be buying this again - my new FAVOURITE eye product.”

Can’t believe these are M&S? Us neither. These classic summer sandals are made from smooth leather and feature a trendy square toe, which are perfect for your next UK staycation.

This polka dot midi skirt, which also comes in white, is undoubtedly one of the hero products on M&S’ site right now.

Each time we refresh the page another size has sold out, which may have something to do with its swishy plisse fabric and flattering elasticated waist band.

If you have a penchant for bold clothing, this rainbow striped dress is the summer wardrobe addition you need.

M&S has recently released a number of midi length slip dresses, but this one immediately caught our eye.

If you’ve been meaning to up your skincare game, this duo set could be just what you’ve been looking for.

The Throat Concentrate is said to deliver an instant tightening and sculpting effect to sagging skin directly under the chin.

While. the Eye Tight Uplift Serum is designed specifically for the brow and eyelid area, for an instant lifting and tightening effect.

Let’s face it, a white blouse is a summer staple. This smart-casual blouse caught our eye because of its summer-ready short sleeves and two patch chest pockets.