M&S add even more lines to its 50% off sale - and we're here for it
Marks & Spencer launched its Rainbow summer sale earlier this month, but the popular high street retailer - also known as M&S - has now added even more discounted items to the range.
The longstanding British label is not only a huge hit with customers, but members of the royal family too.
Earlier this week the Duchess of Cambridge wore the Printed Yoke Midi Waisted Dress, which costs just £39.50, during an online assembly for Oak National Academy, which was officially released on 18 June.
While Kate Middleton’s ensemble has not been reduced, shoppers can buy other similar dresses, which have been slashed in price.
For those looking to update their wardrobe, or just treat themselves to a new outfit, the M&S sale has something for everyone - men and women.
From dresses and skirts, blazers, trenches, swimwear, footwear, trousers and shirts, there is something to suit all shoppers needs and budgets.
Plus M&S is donating 10% of purchases to NHS Charities Together, to support those working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sifting through the sale can be overwhelming, which is why we have rounded up our favourite items for men and women in the M&S sale.
Shop our top picks in the M&S sale
Women
Midi Waisted Shirt Dress | £22 (Was £49.50)
Denim Jumpsuit | £29 (Was £59)
Polka Dot Frill Detail Midi Waisted Dress | £22 (Was £45)
Patent Tassel Loafers | £14.50 (Was £29.50)