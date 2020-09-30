This stylish M&S loungewear set is under £40

M&S has launched joggers and a pyjama top to match its popular Flexifit Animal Print Lounge Dress, and we predict they will sell out fast. (M&S)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Marks and Spencer’s Flexifit Hooded Lounge Dress proved to be an instant success when it dropped on the store’s website back in January.

The sell-out leisurewear item, which is basically a giant cosy hoodie, has since been released in various colours and prints, with one of the most popular options being the animal print design.

If you loved the stylish monochrome animal print lounge dress we have good news, as M&S has released matching Animal Print Pyjama Bottoms and an Animal Print Lounge Top.

Buy it: Flexifit Animal Print Pyjama Bottoms | £15

Flexifit Animal Print Pyjama Bottoms More

Both items can be worn together as a stylish lounge suit, or paired with other separates, (we recommend wearing the animal print top with M&S Magic Leggings while out and about).

Both the garments are made from Flexifit fabric, which provides added stretch for comfort.

Plus, the bottoms come in various lengths, (short, regular and long), all of which are available in sizes 6 to 22 – although stock is selling out fast.

Buy it: Flexifit Animal Print Lounge Top | £20

Flexifit Animal Print Lounge Top More

With the Animal Print Pyjama Bottoms costing just £15 and matching longline Animal Print Lounge Top a very reasonable £20 - you can bag yourself a stylish new loungewear set for less than £40.

Or, for those who want to upgrade their work from home wardrobe with a stylish lounge dress, the Flexifit Hooded Lounge Dress is still available for £25.

Buy it: Flexifit Hooded Lounge Dress | £25