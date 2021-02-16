Hundreds love this M&S pure cashmere jumper (and it comes in 17 colours)
Winter has arrived, and whether you are working from home, snuggled up on the sofa on weekends, or venturing out, a cosy jumper is an essential.
For those who like a little bit of luxury with their knitwear, Marks & Spencer’s Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper is a wise choice.
With over 1,500 reviews, it is certainly a timeless wardrobe essential that has been loved by many.
Why we rate it
A soft cashmere jumper is an essential in everyone’s wardrobe - no matter what age.
This lightweight design is ideal to keep you warm, while also delivering on style too.
M&S’ Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper is made from 100% cashmere and boasts a regular fit and crew neck, as well as a ribbed trim.
It is machine washable, although we advise you put it on a delicate wash.
Plus it comes in 17 colours, including black, grey, camel and cream, as well as pastel shades and more vibrant hues, in dress sizes 6 to 24.
The design retails for £79 online at M&S, which we think is reasonable for a top quality cashmere jumper that can be styled with matching joggers, jeans or a skirt, to take you from the sofa to the office, and after work alfresco drinks.
What the reviews say
There are many glowing reviews from customers who are head over heels for the Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
“This is a gift for my best friend for Xmas. Cashmere so soft and cosy, beautiful range of colours and superb fit.”
“I buy a few pieces of M&S cashmere every year and now have this in a few colours. I’m really pleased there are a few more bright colours this year. It’s a nice cut and hangs well. I’d love a more oversized relaxed version of the crew neck too. It’s a great all rounder and looks great for work and with jeans.”
“Just right for a chilly day. Being cashmere it’s lightweight, not bulky and very comfortable to wear. Not to mention lovely and warm.”
“This is a classic crew neck, just the right shape and the cashmere is good quality, making the price fair. I went up a couple of sizes to make the most of it.”
"A classic that fits well, feels wonderful and brightens a dull day."
Buy it: Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper | £79 from Marks and Spencer
