M&S has launched £69 aviator jackets - and we’re sure they'll sell out fast

M&S has launched £69 aviator jackets to get in on the trend (jacket not pictured). (Getty Images)

A shearling aviator is one of few coat styles that never really goes out of fashion. Throw one on over any outfit and your look will immediately be elevated to fashion-set status.

Whether you go oversized or a little more fitted, the boxy shape is surprisingly flattering and can be draped over your shoulders with an evening dress, or just added to a lowkey jeans and tee look.

However, the problem with aviator jackets is that they can set you back rather a lot - all that high-quality leather, faux fur and detailing doesn’t come cheap.

Luckily for us, Marks & Spencer has - as part of its latest collection drop - launched several aviator jackets that look uber-expensive but actually cost just £69.

The four designs include a variety of different fits and colours (hello, beautiful Berry-coloured jacket) and, if last’s years M&S aviator sales are anything to go by, are all likely to fly off the shelves (digital or otherwise).

So, without further ado, let us introduce you to the stars of the show: the new M&S aviator jackets.

Shop the new aviator jackets from Marks & Spencer

Make a statement on off-duty days with this faux shearling aviator biker jacket. As the leather wears it will only look cooler and cooler.

If you’re built with a smaller frame then you’ll know only too well that aviator jackets can swamp you. However, this petite version will fit perfectly and comes in sizes 6 through to 18.

This striking berry-coloured aviator jacket will feel like a warm hug on chilly days. It boasts a classic fit with buckle detailing, a large fluffy collar and turned-back cuffs.

The berry jacket also comes in black, for those who prefer to stick to more classic winter coat colours.