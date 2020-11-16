This £35 M&S puffer coat is the cosy winter bargain we all need

We love buying new coats, especially when the weather outside is growing colder and - with England in lockdown and many parts of the UK under tight restrictions - our available activity options are all outside.

In fact, the only thing that could make us feel smugger about getting a snug new coat, is finding one at a affordable price.

Enter: Thermowarmth™ Quilted Puffer Jacket from Marks & Spencer - with water-repellent Stormwear™ technology and Thermowarmth™ padding for a cosy feel without the weight.

Available in sizes 6-24 and in four different colours: black, red, yellow and blue - this versatile coat is sure to keep in every ounce of warmth - all for £35.

Buy it: Thermowarmth™ Quilted Puffer Jacket | £35 from Marks & Spencer

If you’re just popping out to stretch your legs, you needn’t worry about carrying a bag, as the secure internal pockets - and the cosy lined outer pockets - are big enough to fit all your essentials, and your hands too – anyone else *always* forget to bring their gloves?

And if you weren’t sold already, the chevron-quilted puffer coat also comes with a concealed hood so you’ll never be caught short in a surprise shower. Plus, the high-shine trims mean you’re easily visible at night – an important factor on evening walks.

The stylish outwear has already racked up reviews on the M&S website, with shoppers praising its quality, comfort and versatility - not to mention its brilliant value.

What the reviews say:

The affordable coat has more than 300 reviews, the majority of which are five-star.

  • “Great fit, warm, brilliant for daily walking during lockdown. Light easy to wear. Very happy with it.”

  • “Bought this Thermowarmth jacket in the red. So comfortable and warm. True to size. Like it so much I have ordered the yellow.”

  • “I bought this a week ago and have worn it every day since, it’s so cosy and warm, lightweight, got a hidden pocket inside [where] I keep my keys when I’m walking my dog, you won’t be disappointed if you buy one.” 

  • “This was just what I’ve been looking for. This jacket is a lovely fit nice and lightweight but very warm. I did buy a size larger to accommodate jumpers in the winter. Excellent value for money would highly recommended.”

And, if you’re keen but prefer a longer version for extra snug-ness, they have that, too. It’s £45, is just as highly rated and also comes in five colours.

Buy it: Thermowarmth™ Quilted Puffer Coat | £45 from Marks & Spencer

We recommend nabbing it quick, because one thing we’ve learnt about M&S is that brilliant buys don’t stay on the shelves for very long.

