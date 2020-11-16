This £35 M&S puffer coat is the cosy winter bargain we all need

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We love buying new coats, especially when the weather outside is growing colder and - with England in lockdown and many parts of the UK under tight restrictions - our available activity options are all outside.

In fact, the only thing that could make us feel smugger about getting a snug new coat, is finding one at a affordable price.

Enter: Thermowarmth™ Quilted Puffer Jacket from Marks & Spencer - with water-repellent Stormwear™ technology and Thermowarmth™ padding for a cosy feel without the weight.

Available in sizes 6-24 and in four different colours: black, red, yellow and blue - this versatile coat is sure to keep in every ounce of warmth - all for £35.

Buy it: Thermowarmth™ Quilted Puffer Jacket | £35 from Marks & Spencer

If you’re just popping out to stretch your legs, you needn’t worry about carrying a bag, as the secure internal pockets - and the cosy lined outer pockets - are big enough to fit all your essentials, and your hands too – anyone else *always* forget to bring their gloves?

And if you weren’t sold already, the chevron-quilted puffer coat also comes with a concealed hood so you’ll never be caught short in a surprise shower. Plus, the high-shine trims mean you’re easily visible at night – an important factor on evening walks.

The stylish outwear has already racked up reviews on the M&S website, with shoppers praising its quality, comfort and versatility - not to mention its brilliant value.

What the reviews say:

The affordable coat has more than 300 reviews, the majority of which are five-star.

“Great fit, warm, brilliant for daily walking during lockdown. Light easy to wear. Very happy with it.”

“Bought this Thermowarmth jacket in the red. So comfortable and warm. True to size. Like it so much I have ordered the yellow.”

“I bought this a week ago and have worn it every day since, it’s so cosy and warm, lightweight, got a hidden pocket inside [where] I keep my keys when I’m walking my dog, you won’t be disappointed if you buy one.”

“This was just what I’ve been looking for. This jacket is a lovely fit nice and lightweight but very warm. I did buy a size larger to accommodate jumpers in the winter. Excellent value for money would highly recommended.”

And, if you’re keen but prefer a longer version for extra snug-ness, they have that, too. It’s £45, is just as highly rated and also comes in five colours.

Buy it: Thermowarmth™ Quilted Puffer Coat | £45 from Marks & Spencer

We recommend nabbing it quick, because one thing we’ve learnt about M&S is that brilliant buys don’t stay on the shelves for very long.

