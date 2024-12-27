Markram leads South Africa to 180-5 in 1st test against Pakistan

Pakistan's Naseem Shah bowls during day two of the Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, at the Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Opening batter Aiden Markram closed in on his eighth test century and led South Africa to 180-5 at lunch on the second day of the first test against Pakistan on Friday.

South Africa, which needs to win one of the two test matches against Pakistan to seal a place in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord’s next year, trails the visitors by 31 on a pitch tailor-made for fast bowlers.

Markram was batting on an attractive 81 off 123 balls before Pakistan hit back with two wickets in the latter half of the first session with captain Temba Bavuma (31) and David Bedingham (30) both edging behind the wickets.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne was yet to score but Markram stood tall in the first session and helped South Africa score 98 runs before lunch for the loss of two wickets.

Resuming on 82-3, Markram completed his half century with an exquisite cover driven boundary off Naseem Shah and stretched the fourth-wicket stand to 70 runs with Bavuma before Pakistan got its first breakthrough.

Aamer Jamal was rewarded for his persistent length balls to Bavuma as the South African skipper finally got a thick outside edge while going for a loose drive.

Bedingham counterattacked from the onset, smashing five boundaries in his 33-ball knock and also survived when Pakistan unsuccessfully went for an lbw television review against Naseem Shah’s full pitched delivery, which television replays suggested would have missed the leg stump.

However, Naseem didn’t have to wait long as Bedingham was beaten by some extra bounce and nicked it in the first slip in the penultimate over before lunch.

Pakistan was dismissed for 211 on Day 1 after Dane Paterson (5-61) grabbed his second successive five-wicket haul and debutant Corbin Bosch claimed 4-63, which included a wicket with his first ball in test cricket.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket