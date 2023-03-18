When Markquis Nowell reaches this mark, the Kansas State offense is at its best

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell celebrates a three pointer against Montana State’s Robert Ford III during the first half of their first round NCAA Tournament game in Greensboro, NC on Friday night.

The list of players with at least 14 assists in a game entering this year’s NCAA Tournament grew by Markquis Nowell on Friday.

If Kansas State had made a couple more shots off Nowell passes, he’d have climbed higher on the chart.

As it is, only eight players in tournament history have dished out more dimes in a game than Nowell’s 14 in the Wildcats’ 77-65 victory over Montana State in a first-round game.

The total matched a career high for the fifth-year point guard. He came up with 14 in a victory at Baylor earlier this season.

“It’s a blessing to tie my career high, but I have to give credit to my teammates for getting open and finishing plays,” Nowell said. “It was a well-executed game plan the coaching staff came up with.”

Third-seeded Kansas State, which takes on No. 6 seed Kentucky on Sunday in a second-round game that begins at 1:40 p.m., ended a two-game losing streak and played efficient offense thanks largely to Nowell. Kansas State shot 58.2% from the floor. Every starter was over 50%.

In the second half, Kansas State hit 17 of 26 shots for 65.2% and for the game averaged 1.2 points per possession. Nowell started several of those baskets.

When Nowell is stacking assists, things are going well for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-0 this season when Nowell delivers at least 10.

Nowell entered the game third in Division I in assists per game at 7.6. He’s been a playmaker throughout his college career, which includes three seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock and two in Manhattan. But this is by far the most successful season for him and his team.

“His vision, the way he sees the floor and the way he keeps the game calm,” teammate Desi SIlls said when asked about Nowell’s greatest strengths. “And he’s unselfish. He’s always trying to find that open guy.”

Nowell also gets his buckets. He had a big one against the Bobcats, a deep three-pointer from the left wing with about eight minutes remaining that restored an 11-point lead. Montana State had just switched to a 1-3-1 zone, and Nowell shot over over it ... then flexed to the crowd.

“It was a fun atmosphere, a fun environment,” said Nowell, who finished with 17 points, about his season average.

And the first NCAA Tournament victory for Jerome Tang as a head coach and for most of the Wildcats, who are new to the program this season.

When asked after the game about his emotions, Tang hesitated for a moment, and Nowell put his arm on his coach’s shoulder — for the evening’s final assist.