Markkanen scores 33, Jazz build 36-point lead in 134-122 victory over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-122 on Saturday night for their 11th victory in 15 games.

Collin Sexton added 24 points and 13 assists as the Jazz (24-23) shot 56% from the field, made 17 3-pointers and built 36-point lead in the third quarter.

P.J. Washington tied a career high with 43 points — 31 in the second half — and Nick Richards added a career-best 26 to go with 13 rebounds for the Hornets (10-34). It was a rough weekend for Charlotte, which lost by 34 to Houston on Friday night and fell to 0-3 since trading leading scorer Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat.

The Hornets played without three starters, including LaMelo Ball, who sat out with ankle soreness. Gordon Hayward and Mark Williams also remain out.

The Jazz bolted to a 47-24 lead after the first quarter with Markkanen and Sexton combining for 35 points and seven 3s. Utah shot 18 of 26 from the field in the opening quarter, including 9 for 14 from beyond the arc — many of those uncontested.

It was the most first-quarter points allowed by the Hornets in franchise history.

Utah stretched its lead to 35 in the second quarter, scoring on easy backdoor layups and wide-open 3s while dominating the Hornets on the glass.

Charlotte was able to mount a second-half comeback, trimming a 36-point deficit to seven with less than a minute remaining behind Washington, who got hot from long range. He finished 17 of 22 from the field and 7 for 9 on 3s.

But the Hornets ran out of steam, falling to 5-16 at home.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Hornets: Host the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Steve Reed, The Associated Press