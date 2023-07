Marking the Fourth, South Florida-style: Scenes from the colorful celebrations

A parade of red, white and blue in Key Biscayne. Fireworks in every major coastal city, and just about every neighborhood street. South Florida marked Independence Day 2023 in signature style. Here are some scenes from the Tuesday celebrations:

At a parade on Key Biscayne, Josefa Munoz, center with no hat, and Filipa Iraguen, right, watch the Fourth of July marchers along Crandon Boulevard.

Members of the Key Biscayne Kids Marketplace group prepare a float before the Fourth of July parade along Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.

Maria Saez ,10, center, watches the marching band during the Fourth of July parade along Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.

Laura Marmol, right, with Active Seniors on the Key, hands out beads to Ivette Yrizarry, from the Key Biscayne Women’s Club, before the Fourth of July parade along Crandon Boulevard.

Olivia Capurro and her dog, Brownie, help get the Girl Scout troop ready before the Fourth of July parade along Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.