Markham youth receives $7,000 Telus Friendly Future Makers Award

Telus announced the recipients of the Friendly Future Makers Awards earlier in November, recognizing and celebrating Canadian youth who are creating long-lasting change in their communities.

Markham’s Adara Hagman was awarded as a community builder with six other young leaders from across Canada.

Hagman recently started her first year at York University in the Environmental and Urban Change Faculty. About a year ago, she helped cocreate Chill Pill, a safe and supportive community for female and non-binary gen Z to discuss mental health.

Currently, she is building an app called Gloclo to keep items (e.g. clothing) in use locally through sharing models. The goal of Gloclo is to reduce waste and increase the accessibility of items.

“Being a Friendly Future Maker means taking action today to build a better tomorrow for people and the planet,” says Hagman, “Friendly Future Makers ask questions, challenge the status quo and seek different perspectives to create change.”

Telus launched the nation-wide awards program in August, searching for young Canadians creating positive and long-lasting change in their communities. After receiving hundreds of heartfelt nominations from coast to coast, seven Friendly Future Makers were selected by a panel of Telus judges.

Each winner will receive a prize pack worth $7,000, including $5,000 to be placed in an RESP or to help fund an initiative of their choosing, a $1,000 Telus gift card and a $1,000 donation to a registered charity of their choice.

“With the Friendly Future Makers Awards, we’re celebrating the inspiring young leaders who are making a meaningful impact today and helping shape the world we will live in tomorrow,” said Jill Schnarr, chief social innovation and communications officer at Telus.

From giving back to their communities, caring for the health and well-being of the planet or helping feed those in need, Schnarr believes this award demonstrates the power that imagination and innovation can unlock when youth are empowered to realize their full potential.

To learn more or view the full list of awards and the difference each Friendly Future Maker is making, visit telus.com/YouthAwards.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun