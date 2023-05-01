Markham man, 32, charged in human trafficking investigation

The Halton Regional Police Service's Human Trafficking Unit has arrested and charged Jamil WONG, 32, of Markham, during its ongoing investigation into a human trafficking case.

The Halton Police investigation discovered that the victim was trafficked over a prolonged period across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) by a male perpetrator. On April 13, 2023, the police arrested the suspect, 32-year-old WONG of Markham. They charged him with trafficking in persons, receiving material benefits resulting from trafficking in persons, procuring sexual services from a person, exercising control, direction or influence over a person's movements, knowingly advertising sexual favours, and sexual assault. WONG has been held in custody awaiting a bail hearing. Police suspect that there might be other victims related to Wong's actions. The accused goes by the aliases "RBC" and "Royal," and the police have released Wong's picture.

Additionally, the police have provided some signs and indicators of human trafficking that the public should be aware of, such as: being prohibited from speaking for themselves; not having control over their finances or mobile phone; suddenly having a new or second phone with a secret number; being monitored and escorted at all times; providing rehearsed answers to casual questions; being secretive about their activities; exhibiting signs of abuse, such as bruises, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.; introducing a new boyfriend, girlfriend, or friend who they refuse to introduce to friends/family; and acquiring new items such as clothing or jewelry that are beyond their financial means.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter