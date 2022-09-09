Markham Dog Association celebrates connection and inclusivity at park opening

·5 min read

Dog lovers celebrated connection and inclusivity at the Cornell Woodlot Park opening on Aug. 28.

The park includes a brand new, fully accessible playground, a shade structure, walking paths, and an off-leash dog area.

For the Markham Dog Association, the new off-leash park is a step in the right direction.

"The reality is that we have a lot of dogs in Markham, and the demand (for off-leash parks) is really high," said Gregory Calleri, president of the Markham Dog Association.

The association started as a small gathering of dog owners who met at the Cornell Woodlot park during the pandemic.

"None of us were seeing family or friends, and we would go there every single day because there was nothing else to do," said Calleri.

The group soon became a "tight-knit community" and would celebrate occasions such as dogs' birthdays. The events grew bigger, and the group decided to establish the Markham Dog Association.

Now with over 2,500 members and growing, it's clear that dogs and their owners have a significant presence in Markham.

"Dog parks are becoming increasingly necessary across Markham as both an obvious form of recreation for the abundance of our four-legged friends, but also an important element of socialization for people too," said Ward 1 Councillor Keith Irish, whose family owns two dogs.

In addition to the new Cornell location (319 William Forster Road), Markham has three other off-leash dog parks: Boxgrove (6780 14th Avenue), Huntington (116 Huntington Park Drive, Thornhill), and Miller Avenue (560 Miller Avenue).

"I am pleased to have secured funding for a second new dog park in Thornhill, and I am working with the city's Parks Planning staff to determine the best location," confirmed Irish, who added that the park will be fully accessible, have running water, and a designated small dog area.

"When you think of pets and animals, it doesn't tend to be the priority when it comes to infrastructure and investments," said Calleri.

The association hopes to improve accessibility for dog owners with a leash-free park in every ward.

"The reality is that a lot of the people that go to the Cornell dog park are not from the Cornell area," said Calleri, who resides in Markham Village. He added that people approached him about the possibility of a leash-free park in the village.

The group is also proactive in ensuring the well-being of the dogs and their owners at the parks.

Through crowdfunding, the association purchased and installed motion-sensor lights to ensure safety after dark and sought the donation of storage bins for each leash-free location from Home Depot.

The Markham Dog Association is about inclusivity, connection, and well-being for both dogs and their owners. It's about enjoying quality time together without the pressure of spending money as so many activities require.

The association's first big event was a Pride celebration at the Miller Avenue location. City councillors attended along with the many dogs and their families. With 15 vendors, over 200 free giveaways, and "pride flags everywhere," it was an exciting atmosphere.

The group's vision, explains Calleri, is to connect and give back to the community. Organized events provide an opportunity for the group to support dogs and dog owners in need. To date, the group has donated to five charities.

"Every one of our events has some sort of aspect of charity involved which is really beautiful," Calleri said. "We try not to ask for monetary donations because we know it's a tough time for people."

The collection of bed sheets for the OSPCA and a bottle drive to raise money for No Dogs Left Behind are two such community-support initiatives.

Last Christmas, the group held a raffle that raised enough money to donate 750 pounds of dog food to the Markham Food Bank and some local rescue organizations.

Members connect using various social media platforms.

Facebook is a community-wide platform the group uses to post events, health news, and other relevant information. According to the group's Facebook page, the goal is "to connect dog owners in Markham with each other and facilitate an open forum for knowledge sharing and friendly discussion."

The Facebook page also welcomes questions from owners, like where to find a good vet or groomer or recommendations for overnight care.

"People will write in and ask questions, and the overall community will answer, which is amazing," said Calleri.

Each leash-free park has its own WhatsApp group. Group members can arrange meet-ups or keep each other advised of weather-related and safety issues.

Instagram is for daily "free sharing" of information and comments.

Looking ahead, the association wants to see more ways for families to be able to spend time with their dogs. In addition to increasing the number of leash-free parks in Markham, the group would like to make it easier for people to take their dogs along on outings.

Calleri acknowledged a noticeable increase in families with dogs during the pandemic, given the at-home lifestyle it created. With more people working and socializing away from home as the pandemic subsides, people spending quality time with their dogs becomes more challenging.

"In between people working full-time jobs and having social lives that are coming back, their dogs are being left at home. So for us, it's really important to see people out with their dogs," he said.

The association's newest initiative encourages local businesses to post a window sticker to indicate that dogs are welcome to join their owners inside. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are among the businesses being asked to participate. The response so far has been very positive.

The next big event is the Tricks for Treats gathering on Oct.23 at Rouge River Brewery.

Visit the Markham Dog Association on Facebook or Instagram @MarkhamDogAssociation.

Jennifer McLaughlin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Banton leads Canada to 82-77 quarterfinal win over Mexico in AmeriCup tournament

    RECIFE, Brazil — Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton had 16 points and seven rebounds to lift Canada to an 82-77 victory over Mexico on Thursday and into the semifinals of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. Banton, a Toronto native, is making his Canadian team debut at the tournament, and is relishing the opportunity. "For me just to be able to represent my country for the first time, I've always wanted to do that," said Banton, who became the first Canadian drafted by the Raptors, going 46th overall

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T