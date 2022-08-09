Markham Carnival back in August with a long list of enjoyable activities

The 2022 Markham Carnival, with a theme of “Let Youth Thrive,” jointly hosted by the Markham Wesley Centre (MWC) and the Markham Peoples Community Church (MPCC), will take place from Aug. 7 to Sept. 3.

“Our goal is to create empowering and engaging programs for children and youth to promote their holistic wellness by maximizing the use of our facilities — YES Café, the Markham People's Theatre, and the Markham Wesley Centre,” states an announcement released July 27.

It often takes a crisis or a catastrophe to expose what we truly value as a society. In the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, people see clearly how a social lockdown seriously impacts the wellness of the next generations — may it be in the academic, physical, social and emotional aspects.

Organizers from Markham Carnival believes that the next generation is the future of society thus value their healthy development very much. “As our society is opening up and trying to get back to normal, one of our urgent tasks is to rebuild the holistic wellness of our children and youth.”

This year, the fundraising goal is $150,000. To reach this goal, the 2022 Markham Carnival will have events spanning across August and into early September as follows:

• Badminton Tournament- Aug. 14 (Sunday at MPCC)

• Table Tennis tournament — Aug. 21 (Sunday at MPCC)

• Charity Concert “Beyond the Mirror”- Aug. 27 (Saturday at MPCC)

• Blessing Walk- Sept. 3 (Saturday at Milliken Park)

MPCC and its Christian congregation have worked closely together with MWC in serving the community of Markham and its neighbours. MWC is a non-profit charitable community services organization established in 2015, with the mission to enhance individual lives, to promote cultural harmony and to serve the diverse needs of Markham and its neighbouring communities.

For more information, please visit www.markhamcarnival.com.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun