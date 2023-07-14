Markets team up in Lenexa: When farmers and chefs unite, the results are delicious

For most of the year, the Lenexa Farmers Market and the Lenexa Public Market operate side by side.

It just makes sense that the two should collaborate. And, each summer, they also unite for a Farm to Table dinner, which this year will be held at 5 p.m. July 30 at the Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane.

Each merchant will prepare one or more parts of the five-course meal.

“We believed our Public Market merchants could really show off all that both markets have to offer by giving them an opportunity to cook using local produce and create dishes you do not find on their regular menus,” said Jenny Doty, recreation supervisor at Lenexa Parks & Recreation.

This is the fourth annual dinner, which is timed to late July in order to feature produce in peak season.

But every year is different.

“Every year we create a new menu, utilizing what is available at the market and what speaks to our Public Market chefs,” Doty said. “Our customers enjoy the variety and opportunity to enjoy dishes that they cannot order every day at the Public Market.”

Doty said the chefs are provided with the products available at market to develop a menu. Using the list, merchants can then highlight the best of the produce and other products creatively.

“Once we have the menu determined, then we are breaking it down into ingredient lists and then determining which farm vendor will be providing the items.”

The items are given to the chefs the weekend of the market.

Then the farmers are invited to help out by serving the meal to customers.

“We always have fun serving tables and interacting with customers,” said Marla Biggs, farmer and owner of Hedgewood Farms in Paola, Kansas. “The dinner is a perfect opportunity for Hedgewood Farms to showcase our sustainably raised meat as part of an amazing seasonal meal prepared by outstanding chefs.”

The customers enjoy the interaction as well.

“The customers enjoy knowing which farm the food has come from and then where they can get more of a certain produce item,” Doty said. “Many times they have more questions for the farmer. We work to have quite a few farmers market vendors available so that customers can chat with them a little longer than they might get to chat with them at the market.

“After the dinner we have many customers seeking out the same farmers and they get to develop a relationship on local food and learn more on how they can cook it at home.”

Go to Lenexapublicmarket.com for more information on this and other events.