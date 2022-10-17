Markets soothed as new Chancellor sharply reverses mini-budget policies

Anna Wise, PA Business Reporter
·3 min read

The pound and UK government bonds have rallied further as the financial markets were initially placated by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement.

Yields on 30-year government bonds, or gilts, eased back further by around 10% as Mr Hunt set out plans to shave off billions of Government debt.

The interest on long-dated bonds hit a low of around 4.32% shortly after the first announcement.

The gilt market has been closely monitored since yields spiked to more than 5% after Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled his tax-cutting mini-budget back in late September, and the Bank of England was forced to intervene with an emergency bond-buying programme.

Mr Hunt’s announcements on Monday morning – including ditching the 1p income tax reduction and reviewing the Government’s energy support package – initially calmed investors who had been spooked by debt-funded tax cuts.

But it still has not undone the recent market turmoil, with yields on 30-year gilts still significantly higher than the 3.5% level seen before September 23.

The statement provided a welcome boost for the battered pound which reached a high of 1.1319 US dollars, up 1.2%, but has eased back slightly since the 11am statement.

PA infographic showing basic rate of income tax
(PA Graphics)

Sterling had plunged to a record low of around 1.04 US dollars following the mini-budget as traders rushed to sell off the weakening pound.

Investors in the London Stock Exchange have also reacted positively with the FTSE 100 rallying by around 0.8% to hit a high of 6,915 shortly after Mr Hunt’s announcement.

The Chancellor’s surprise economic announcement has brought forward policies due to be announced in the medium-term fiscal plan on October 31, which will be guided by the Office for Budget Responsibility’s official economic forecast.

Some economists have suggested that the mini-budget U-turns would encourage the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to opt for a less steep interest rate hike at its next meeting in November, which could soothe the nerves of mortgage holders.

Average mortgage rates shot up in the days following the mini-budget as lenders pulled products for new buyers and repriced their rates upwards.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “The markets are responding positively to the new Chancellor’s plans to reverse almost all of the tax cuts announced by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng in the mini-budget on September 23.

“Jeremy Hunt’s focus on reassuring the markets and reinstating confidence appears to have worked so far, with gilt yields trading lower and sterling pushing higher.

“The FTSE 100 is staging gains with utilities and housebuilders, the most budget-sensitive sectors outperforming as Trussonomics is unwound with the reversal of the biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

“The retreat in gilt yields and sterling’s appreciation should help to settle the mortgage market and offset some of the UK’s imported inflationary pressures, possibly requiring less aggressive interest rate increases from the Bank of England at its next monetary policy committee meeting at the start of November.”

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin