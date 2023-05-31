Markets slide as China’s recovery falters - live updates

China PMI manufacturing Asia markets - VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Asian markets have started the day on the back foot after new data from China showed the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy is faltering.

China’s manufacturing PMI fell to 48.2 in May – an even greater contraction than expected. Services growth slumped to its slowest pace in four months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2pc, taking losses this month to 2.5pc as hopes of a rebound in growth in China have run dry. Hong Kong shares are down 20pc from their peak in January.

The lacklustre figures add to broader negative sentiment across markets, with US investors focused on a vote over the country’s debt ceiling.

The FTSE 100 closed down 1.4pc yesterday, while the latest Lloyds business barometer showed confidence fell for the first time in three months in May. European stocks are set to open lower this morning.

Read the latest updates below.

07:51 AM

Twitter worth 'just a third' of what Elon Musk paid

Elon Musk Twitter - Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Twitter is now worth just a third of what Elon Musk paid for it, according to Fidelity, which recently marked down the value of its stake in the social media company.

The billionaire has previously acknowledged that he overpaid for Twitter after stumping up $44bn in a troubled takeover. More recently, he admitted the company was worth half what he paid for it.

It’s unclear exactly how Fidelity arrived at its new, lower valuation, but the investor originally wrote down the value of its stake to 44pc of the purchase price in November, before slashing that again in December and February.

Twitter has struggled financially since Mr Musk’s takeover. The outspoken tycoon’s erratic decision making has sparked an exodus of advertisers, while efforts to sell users subscriptions have so far failed to take off.

07:40 AM

UK business confidence slides on inflation fears

UK business confidence has fallen for the first time in three months as higher-than-expected inflation weighs on sentiment about the economy.

Business confidence fell five points to 28pc in May, according to the latest business barometer from Lloyds.

The net balance of companies planning to raise prices stood at 56pc – a slight decline on the previous month but still well above the pre-pandemic average.

The figures will add to concerns that the Bank of England will have to keep lifting interest rates as it struggles to keep a lid on inflation.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds Bank, said:

The economic environment remains challenging, compounded by stubborn inflation and higher wage pressures. However, while firms’ trading prospects and economic optimism both eased back, they still remain in positive territory as the UK has avoided an outright contraction in GDP — indicating a certain amount of underlying resilience in the economy.

07:33 AM

Good morning

5 things to start your day

1) Asda boss criticises Sunak’s ‘clumsy’ plan to cap food prices | Lord Rose says Government interventions will have unintended consequences for the market

2) British arms maker BAE in talks to build weapons inside Ukraine | Ongoing discussions are the latest sign of Britain’s central role in arming Ukrainian forces

3) Consumers ‘fatigued’ with vegan products, says plant-based burger chief | Numerous brands are pulling back on their meat-free offerings amid weak demand

Story continues

4) Debt-fuelled empire of Asda’s billionaire owners puts pressure on prices | Issa brothers’ merger brings together mammoth borrowings as well as cost-saving efficiencies

5) AI could be as dangerous as nuclear war, ChatGPT creator warns | Tech executives fear rapid growth of technology poses serious risks to humanity



What happened overnight

Wall Street stocks delivered a mixed performance on Tuesday, as markets weighed the remaining risk of a US debt default following the White House deal with House of Represenatives speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.2pc lower at 33,042.78. The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,205.52, hovering near its highest level since last August.

Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.3pc to 13,017.43 as excitment over AI pushed the market value of US chipmaker Nvidia past $1 trillion.

Yields on government bonds payable in early June — seen as most at-risk because Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will exhaust its cash as soon as June 5 — resumed their decline.

Treasuries due June 6 yielded 5.2pc, down from about 7pc at one point last week.

Asia’s stockmarkets slid toward a second month of losses in a row on Wednesday morning, and even the glittering Nikkei paused, as weak Chinese factory activity fed growing doubts about the post-pandemic recovery in the world’s second biggest economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1pc in early trade and is down 2.4pc in a month where hopes for robust Chinese rebound have run dry.

Data showed Chinese manufacturing activity contracted faster than expected this month on weakening demand, with the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index down to 48.2 against a forecast of 49.4.

The yuan fell to a six-month low of 7.1090 per dollar after that and is down more than 2.6pc on the month as indicators from output to industrial profits, retail sales and loan growth have missed forecast and in some cases slumped.

The disappointment has filtered through to other China-sensitive assets. The Australian dollar is sliding towards a fourth consecutive monthly loss and at $0.6492 is barely above last week’s seven-month lows.

Aussie stocks are eying their worst month since February with a 2.4pc drop. A tourism-led rally for Thailand’s baht and stock index has failed to arrive.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 8pc in May and fell 1.6pc on Friday.

Even stocks in Asia’s brightest market, Japan, took a breather on Wednesday. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8pc, though that caps a 7.7pc monthly gain that’s driven the index above 31,000 to its highest levels in more than 30 years.