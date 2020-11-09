Markets Rally on Promising Vaccine Report and Biden Win, Theater and Theme Park Shares Soar

U.S. markets surged Monday on news that a Pfizer vaccine was more effective at preventing COVID than expected and after the weekend news that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the U.S. presidential election.

Ahead of markets opening Monday, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures boomed 5.5%, promising to push the DJIA past its pre-COVID record high from February. Futures related to the S&P 500 were up 4% before the opening bell.

Stocks of theater chains, which have been debilitated during the pandemic, soared in premarket trading. AMC Entertainment boomed 80%, and Cinemark climbed 40%.

Theme park stocks also surged. Disney was up more than 10% in premarket trading, as investors eyed a bigger reopening of the company’s theme parks. Also gaining were Six Flags Entertainment (+22%) and SeaWorld Entertainment (+14%).

By the same token, so-called “stay at home” stocks that have benefited from coronavirus lockdowns — including Netflix — fall sharply Monday on the vaccine news. Netflix was down over 5.5% in premarket trading, while Zoom was off more than 13% and Peloton was -11%.

Big tech stocks were mixed: Amazon, which has seen sales soar because of the pandemic, was -1.8%. Apple was up 1.7% in premarket, Alphabet (Google’s parent) was up 1.1%, and Facebook was up 0.2%.

On Monday before markets opened, Pfizer and BioNTech SE announced that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that they developed was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis.

The companies said they are “continuing to accumulate safety data” and currently estimate that a median of two months of safety data following the second and final dose of the vaccine candidate – which is the amount of safety data specified by the FDA in its guidance for potential Emergency Use Authorization – will be available by the third week of November. Pfizer and BioNTech said that based on current projections they expect to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

