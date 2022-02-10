Markets on Main, Inc. Enters Master Distribution Agreement and Marketing Management Agreement

Launches Online Sales of Sculpt Baby Waist Wrap



ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC Pink: GTLL) (the “Company”), the parent corporation of multiple subsidiaries, that have operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Markets on Main, Inc. (“MOM”) has entered into a Master distribution Agreement and Marketing Management Agreement.

On January 19, 2022, MOM entered into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement (the “Distribution Agreement”) with Amfluent, LLC (“Amfluent”). Under the terms of the Distribution Agreement, MOM will become an exclusive distributor for the promotion and sale of products carried by Amfluent. As the exclusive distributor, MOM was awarded the exclusive territory of e-commerce, live shopping and digital sales. The Distribution Agreement has a term of one year from the Effective Date unless both parties agree to renew the Distribution Agreement for an additional term.

On January 30, 2022, MOM entered into a Marketing Management Agreement (the “Marketing Agreement”) with Chin Industries, Inc. Under the terms of the Marketing Agreement, Chin Industries will act as a consultant to manage the day-to-day operations of MOM’s ecommerce websites.

MOM’s first product that it will act as the sole distributor under the Distribution Agreement with Amfluent is the Sculpt Baby Waist Wrap. The Sculpt Baby Waist Wrap has been featured on NBC, NUE GLOW, allure, Byrdie and others.

Product description of Sculpt Baby Waist Wrap:



Sculpt Baby is proud to present our waist wrap for women of all shapes and sizes, featuring an end band system for a secure fit, proprietary women process, and multi-end Velcro system. Our “one size fits all” wrap is woven from high-quality polyester yarn and latex, using a proprietary process that adds good resilience and long-lasting durability. Other waist wraps use an industry standard knitting process that causes it to deform over time easily and lose durability as well as elasticity. The Sculpt Baby wrap has passed over 10,000 elastic tests and is 1.5x thicker than most waist wraps on the market, making it the perfect wrap solution due to its strong durability. The Sculpt Baby end hook system is wider for a more comfortable placed fit, and doesn’t have a different material on the end, making it more invisible under clothing. In addition, with our spaced out 6-piece end Velcro system, it allows the user to not only have a greater room for adjustment when securing the wrap, but also makes the overall fit even more comfortable. Traditional wraps have a huge piece of Velcro to secure the end, making it have a much smaller degree of adjustment and is extremely uncomfortable when sitting or on the move. Lastly, the end elastic band allows for our users to create an even more secure and tight fit when using the wrap, unlike most other wraps on the market that force the user to create the tension themselves by just “wrapping” it around their body.

To visit the ecommerce site for the Sculpt Baby Waist Wrap, please visit www.sculptbaby.com. Presales of the Sculpt Baby Waist Wrap launched on February 8, 2022 with shipments to begin on March 1, 2022.

About Global Technologies, Ltd:



Global Technologies, Ltd, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and logistics. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.globaltechnologiesltd.info.

Markets on Main, Inc.:



Markets on Main, Inc. (“MOM”) was formed as a Florida limited liability company on April 2, 2020. MOM is a full service, sales and distribution, third-party logistics provider and portal to multi-channel sales opportunities. MOM’s focus is on bringing small businesses and entrepreneurs to large opportunities and distribution. MOM will provide the following services to its clients: inventory management, brand management, fulfillment and drop-ship capabilities, retail distribution and customer service. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marketsonmain.com.

Forward - Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

