Eurozone inflation surges to record high in fresh blow to Lagarde - live updates

ECB President Christine Lagarde interest rates inflation eurozone recession Russia gas

Eurozone inflation has climbed to another all-time high, piling more pressure on the ECB to follow up its first interest rate rise for a decade with another big move.

Consumer prices jumped 8.9pc from a year earlier in July – up from 8.6pc last month and driven once again by soaring energy and food costs.

After slowing in June, core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy – also hit a record of 4pc.

Spiralling prices prompted the ECB to surprise economics with a half-point increase in interest rates this month. That was its first increase in more than a decade and the biggest for 20 years.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will now face calls for further action amid concerns inflation is becoming entrenched in the eurozone economy.

However, further interest rate rises threaten to push the region into a recession at a time when Putin’s gas cuts are also weighing on growth.

10:59 AM

Hermes profit soars on luxury demand

Hermes luxury profits

Hermes reached record profitability in the first half of the year as the maker of the $10,000-plus Birkin bag became the luxury industry’s standout performer.

The French company’s shares soared as much as 9.6pc – the biggest rise in more than two years – after it said its recurring operating margin reached a record high of 42pc, up from 41pc a year earlier.

Hermes follows LVMH and Kering in posting strong results, showing the luxury consumer is resilient so far to high inflation and worries over a potential economic downturn.

Sales have been hit by Covid lockdowns in China, but that’s less of an issue for Hermes, given the months-long waiting lists for its bags.

Axel Dumas, executive chairman of Hermes, told analysts the company isn’t seeing any signs of demand slowdown amid worries over the global economy, adding that the French brand would probably be one of the last luxury labels to be affected.

10:39 AM

Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group

Jack Ma Ant Group IPO China

Jack Ma will give up control of Ant Group in a move that could further delay the tech giant's plans for a stock market float.

The move comes two years after Beijing halted Ant Group's $34bn IPO at the last minute and forced it to restructure its business.

That came after Ma spoke out against the Chinese state and promptly disappeared for three months.

The tycoon has been considering giving up control of his company for several years, the Financial Times reports.

But his exit will fuel speculation that he's been pushed out by Beijing. It is also likely to delay Ant's IPO by at least another year.

10:21 AM

Reaction: EU inflation is uncomfortable reading

Hussain Mehdi at HSBC Asset Management says the eurozone is facing significant risks.

Another upside inflation surprise will make uncomfortable reading in Frankfurt and exacerbates the household income squeeze. Underlying price pressures are emanating from a strong labour market, while further gas supply disruptions pose significant upside risks going forward. Recent declines in the euro exchange rate mean imported inflation is also a problem. This will keep the ECB on a hawkish trajectory this year even in the face of likely recession. We see good reason to remain cautious on eurozone equities, despite relatively attractive valuations.

10:09 AM

Mortgage lending slows as interest rates rise

UK mortgage approvals fell by more than expected in June and consumers dramatically ramped up borrowing in the latest signs the cost-of-living crisis is hitting economy.

Lenders authorised 63,726 mortgages, down 3pc from May and the lowest level in two years, according to Bank of England data.

Consumers took out an extra £1.8bn in unsecured debt – well above the £1.2bn averaged over the last six months.

The fall in mortgage lending points to a slowdown in the housing market following a pandemic boom as the Bank of England raises interest rates to tackle soaring inflation.

The rise in consumer credit may also suggest that struggling families are borrowing to make ends meet.

09:58 AM

Chinese fleet of ‘dark’ oil tankers takes on Russian crude at sea

Russia China oil

A Chinese group is using “dark” tankers to take on Russia oil in the middle of the Atlantic, in a hazardous effort to ship more of the tainted crude east.

Louis Ashworth has more:

An anonymous entity based in the Chinese port city of Dalian has bought up a string of super-sized VLCC carriers to create a “transfer hub” in international waters around 860 nautical miles off Portugal’s coast, analysts say. According to a report by Lloyd’s List, the maritime intelligence company, at least five “elderly” tankers had been bought by the Dalian firm in the past three months, and are now being used to transport oil. They are allegedly being used to consolidate shipments of Russian oil loaded at Baltic and Black Sea ports, which are then being taken on destinations including China. China has become a major importer of Russian oil since the West imposed sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine. Russia has replaced Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil trading partner. Russia’s urals blend oil is trading at a steep discount to benchmark Brent crude as many companies shun the country.

​Read Louis' full story here

09:45 AM

Pound hits one-month high against dollar

Sterling has rallied to a one-month high against the dollar as risk appetite returns to markets.

The pound rose 0.5pc against the dollar to hit $1.2220. Against the euro it dipped 0.2pc to 83.75p.

The currency is on track to gain 0.3pc against the dollar in July, reversing big losses from the previous month. Investors are now looking ahead to next week's Bank of England interest rate decision.

09:34 AM

Aston Martin pins hopes on luxury SUV

Aston Martin SUV

Aston Martin is hoping for higher luxury car sales in the second half of the year after hundreds of its SUV models were held up by parts shortages.

The British car brand forecast positive free cash flow for the rest of the year as it works out troubles in its supply chain.

At the end of June it had more than 350 of its DBX707 SUV awaiting parts. But it expects deliveries of the model to help it meet annual targets.

Aston saw its losses widen to £89.9m in the first half even as revenues increased almost 9pc to £541.7m.

The update comes after Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund took a 20pc stake in Aston Martin as part of a £653m investment round.

09:24 AM

German economy grinds to a halt

Germany's economy ground to a halt in the second quarter – a further sign the country could be heading for recession as Putin slashes gas supplies.

GDP in Europe's largest economy was unchanged, defying expectations of 0.1pc growth. While private and public spending supported the economy in the second quarter, trade was a drag, according to the statistics office.

The figures contrasted with growth of more than 1pc for both Spain and Italy, while France returned to growth after a contraction in the first quarter.

Still, the continent is grappling with sky-high inflation and the threat of a further cut to gas supplies is weighing on the outlook.

09:09 AM

Hershey warns of Halloween treat shortage

Halloween Hershey chocolate

Trick or treaters could be in for a nasty suprise after US chocolate maker Hershey warned of a shortage of sweets over Halloween.

The food giant, which makes Twizzlers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and is the US licensee for KitKat, said it might not be able to meet demand over the holiday due to raw material shortages and capacity problems.

It's the latest blow for chocoholics after Swiss food group Nestle put up its prices again due to "unprecedented increases in costs".

Nestle, which makes Kitkats, Cheerios and Smarties, said it had increased prices by 6.5pc in the first half of the year.

08:53 AM

Standard Chartered boosts buybacks as profit jumps

Standard Chartered was handed a boost thanks to a strong quarter for its traders, despite fears that a slowing global economy could squeeze its lending business.

The London-based bank reported pre-tax profit of $1.3bn (£1bn) in the second quarter – up 7pc – as traders benefitted from volatility in global markets along with many of its Wall Street peers.

The lender announced a $500m share buyback and plans to return more than $5bn to shareholders over the next three years.

Bill Winters, chief executive of StanChart, said:

We remain disciplined on expenses, with significant savings delivered and maintained a strong capital position. We remain confident in the delivery of the financial targets we set out in February.

08:39 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week on a positive note after a string of upbeat company results.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3pc in early trading, led higher by financial stocks.

NatWest topped the index with gains of 8pc after it announced a £1.8bn dividend for shareholders as its profits rose.

Standard Chartered was up 3.6pc after it was boosted by a record trading results. HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds were all also in the green.

Testing firm Intertek was the morning's biggest laggard, shedding 6.5pc after it warned on lower profit margins.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 jumped 0.8pc, with Morgan Advanced Materials leading the gains.

08:24 AM

Fashion brands targeted in greenwashing probe

Asos fashion CMA greenwashing

The competition watchdog has opened an investigation into environmental claims made by fashion brands Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda amid concerns over so-called greenwashing.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it opened an investigation into the three fashion brands “to scrutinise their ‘green’ claims,” saying it’s concerned that clothes, footwear and accessories are being marketed as eco-friendly with language that seems too vague and misleading.

The regulator is investigating claims across the British fashion sector and will target other areas including travel and consumer goods.

Asos said it's "committed to playing its part in making fashion more sustainable, including providing clear and accurate information about its products".

08:13 AM

France avoids recession as it returns to growth

France has swerved a recession after it returned to growth in the second quarter, though surging inflation and the threat of cuts to Russian gas supply still linger.

GDP rose by 0.5pc in the three months to the end of June after a 0.2pc contraction at the start of the year, beating expectations.

But most of the surprise came from trade, with consumer spending falling for a second straight quarter. Meanwhile, inflation hit a new record high of 6.8pc.

Spanish GDP jumped 1.1pc – almost three times the forecast level – but inflation hit a record 10.8pc.

It's part of a flurry of economic data from the EU, which culminates in figures for the eurozone as a whole.

08:06 AM

NatWest hands out £1.8bn dividend as profits rise

NatWest special dividend - Matt Crossick/PA Wire

NatWest will hand shareholders a £1.8bn special dividend as it posted a rise in profits, but acknowledged its customers were being hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

The bank posted a pre-tax operating profit of £2.6bn in the last six-month period, up 13pc and ahead of what analysts had predicted. Income was £6.2bn during the same period.

The company said it has released £46m from the impairment charges that it had previously set aside for a rainy day.

It declared an interim dividend of 3.5p per share and a special dividend of 16.8p per share – or £1.8bn.

Chief executive Alison Rose said:

NatWest Group delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2022, building on two years of progress against our strategic priorities. We are growing our lending to customers and continuing our £3bn investment programme to create a simpler and better banking experience whilst delivering sustainable dividends and returns for our shareholders.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open after a late rally on Wall Street last night.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2pc to 7,357 points.

07:56 AM

AstraZeneca lifts forecasts as Covid treatments drive sales

AstraZeneca Covid

AstraZeneca has raised its revenue outlook after sales in the second quarter were driven by growth in all areas including Covid treatments.

The British pharmaceutical giant now expects revenues to grow by more than 20pc as increasing use of its Covid treatments offsets a decline in its vaccine.

Revenue rose to $10.8bn (£8.8bn) in the three months to the end of June, beating analyst expectations. Earnings per share rose to $1.72.

AstraZeneca hailed growth in "every geography and every market", adding that its $39bn acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals also boosted performance.

07:47 AM

IAG boss: No signs of weakness in demand

Here's what Luis Gallego, chief executive of IAG, had to say about the results:

In the second quarter we returned to profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic following a strong recovery in demand across all our airlines. This result supports our outlook for a full year operating profit. Our performance reflected a significant increase in capacity, load factor and yield compared to the first quarter. Premium leisure remains strong while business travel continues a steady recovery in all airlines. Forward bookings show sustained strength and North Atlantic demand continues to grow following the lifting of the US Covid testing requirements in June. Although bookings into the fourth quarter are seasonally low at this time of year, we are seeing no signs of any weakness in demand. Our industry continues to face historic challenges due to the unprecedented scaling up in operations, especially in the UK where the operational challenges of Heathrow airport have been acute. Our airline teams remain focused on enhancing operational resilience and improving customer experience. I would like to thank those customers affected for their loyalty and patience and our colleagues for their hard work and commitment. We will continue working with the industry to address these issues as aviation emerges from its biggest crisis ever.

07:43 AM

BA owner swings back to profit

Good morning.

The owner of British Airways has swung back to a profit even as delays and cancellations sparked misery for British holidaymakers.

IAG posted an operating profit of €293m (£245m) in the three months to the end of June, up from a loss of almost €1bn in the same period last year and ahead of expectations.

The group has benefited from a rebound in demand after the pandemic, as well as higher ticket prices. But it's also scrapped flights for thousands of passengers, who've often faced lengthy delays at airports due to understaffing.

IAG said a cap on passenger numbers at Heathrow would limit capacity to 80pc of pre-Covid levels over the summer and 85pc in the fourth quarter – a reduction of 5pc compared to previous guidance.

5 things to start your day

1) Defence companies re-energised by war in Ukraine BAE Systems is expecting a flood of new orders from countries preparing for the return of industrial war

2) Chinese fleet of ‘dark’ oil tankers takes on Russian crude at sea Ships are reportedly turning off their tracking signals to transfer Russian oil in the mid-Atlantic

3) Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss Jeff Bezos’s fortune rises by $14bn as shares jump

4) No new homes in West London as electricity grid runs out of capacity Housebuilders have been told it could take until 2035 to get new developments hooked up to the electricity network

5) Lord Cruddas’ wealth drops by £100m as CMC crashes 20pc The company says a weak pound and unfavourable exchange rates are to blame

What happened overnight

Asian stocks took their cue from a late rally on Wall Street, as markets focused on a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes rather than a US recession after data showed its economy shrinking for a second straight quarter.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4pc. Japan's Nikkei share average opened up 0.4pc, while the Seoul index and Australia's index opened up 0.75pc and 0.76pc respectively.

China did not mention its full-year GDP growth target after a high-level Communist Party meeting and said instead it will try hard to achieve the best possible results for the economy this year.

Coming up today