Germany warns of industrial shutdown if Putin turns off gas taps – live updates

Louis Ashworth
·6 min read
Habeck Scholz - Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP
Habeck Scholz - Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP

08:22 AM

Ultra Electronics shares jump as Kwarteng ‘minded’ to approve Cobham takeover

Shares in Ultra Electronics have popped higher with Kwasi Kwarteng set to approve a takeover of the defence and security company by Cobham.

The FTSE 250 group’s shares have risen as much as 13pc, after a statement by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the Business Secretary was “minded” to allow the transaction though.

Cobham, owned by US private equity group Advent, has agreed to address concerns about the takeover by creating two new UK legal entities to encompass facilities which do sensitive work for the Government.

08:13 AM

Barclays boosts mortgage offer with £2.3bn Kensington takeover

Barclays has bought Kensington Mortgage Company for £2.3bn, expanding its position in Britain’s home lending market.

The Maidenhead-based company, which has around 600 employees, was behind about £1.6bn of mortgages in the year to March. It is currently owned by Blackstone and Sixth Street.

Kensington, which specialises in catering to the self-employed, was previously a listed company between 2000 and 2007.

Barclays said it would fund the takeover from its “existing resources”.

07:55 AM

FTSE set to rise

The FTSE 100 is set to rise 0.5pc at the open, futures trading indicates, after a fall of nearly 1pc yesterday.

07:47 AM

German network regulator says energy costs could triple

Adding to a gloomy day for Germany, the head of its network regulator has warned consumers could see their energy costs double or even triple as a result of the current crisis.

Klaus Mueller from Bundesnetzagentur told broadcaster ARD the regulator had considered various scenarios, and that most “are not pretty and mean either too little gas at the end of winter or already very difficult situations in autumn or winter”.

It comes after Germany moved into phase two of its three-stage emergency gas plan – with the threat of rationing looming.

07:38 AM

Inflation squeezes food spending

Inflation
Inflation

Retail sales dropped in May as squeezed households cut back on food spending amid the fastest price increases in over a decade.

The volume of goods sold in store and online fell by 0.5pc between April and May, Office for National Statistics figures showed, driven by a slump in food sales which dropped 1.6pc.

Heather Bovill, an ONS deputy director, said: “Feedback from supermarkets suggested customers were spending less on their food shop, because of the rising cost of living.”

April’s sales growth was also sharply downgraded from 1.4pc to 0.4pc, raising the spectre of a consumer spending slowdown tipping Britain into a contraction during the second quarter.

Retail sales
Retail sales

Emma-Lou Montgomery from Fidelity International said: “With prices for even the most basic foods and goods rising substantially, many consumers are already adopting more defensive spending behaviours, such as self-imposed checkout limits."

The drop was only marginally better than economists had feared, with City consensus pointing towards a 0.7pc decline. It adds to a dire set of economic figures for May, which have also included bigger-than-expected borrowing and a new 40-year high for overall inflation.

Sales at supermarkets fell by 1.5pc, while sales of tobacco, alcohol and other drinks tumbled 4pc. Non-food store sales were unchanged, with a 2.2pc increase in clothing sales offset by a 2.3pc decline in household goods.

Nicholas Farr from Capital Economics said: “With a further rise in inflation over the coming months set to exert a bigger squeeze on households’ real incomes, retail sales will probably continue to struggle ahead.”

07:19 AM

Agenda: German minister warns of looming industrial shutdown

Good morning. Germany faces an industrial shutdown unless Russian gas supplies improve, one of its top ministers warned today.

In a interview, economy minister Robert Habeck said: “Companies would have to stop production, lay off their workers, supply chains would collapse, people would go into debt to pay their heating bills, that people would become poorer”.

The head of German utility group RWE also warned the continent faces “chaos” if the Kremlin cuts off energy supplies.

“The real fear I have is that European solidarity will come under significant stress if we don’t sort it out before the situation happens,” Markus Krebber told the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, retail sales fell by 0.5pc in May as Britons cut back on food spending amid the fastest price rises in over a decade.

Overall, sales volumes are still above pre-Covid levels, but have steadily slipped since last summer.

It came as the deepening cost of living crisis drove household confidence down to a fresh record low in June, prompting warnings that Britain “faces a stark new economic reality”.

GfK’s closely watched confidence tracker slipped for a sixth consecutive month, dropping from minus 40 to a new all-time low of minus 41.

5 things to start your day 

1) Employers across the country are preparing to slash pay for home workers  One in ten companies plan on reducing pay or benefits for employees who work from home

2) Debt time bomb a disaster for Tory hopes of economic revival  The country's finances risk running away from Sunak as the economy teeters on the brink of reversal

3) Oil executives turn on Chancellor in private meeting over windfall tax  Rishi Sunak warned levy will make the UK a less attractive prospect

4) Retired public sector workers to get £2,000 pension boost as inflation surges  Incomes of former civil servants to rise 10pc as ministers call for working people to accept real-terms pay cut

5) Klarna and Barclays in row over buy now, pay later  It comes as Government prepares to hit the fast-growing sector with stricter rules

What happened overnight 

Stocks and bonds were both headed for their first weekly gain in a month on Friday as investors wagered on central banks bringing inflation to heel, though growth fears dragged on commodities.

Copper, a bellwether for economic output with its wide range of industrial and construction uses, slid 3pc in Shanghai and is down more than 7pc for the week – its sharpest weekly fall since the pandemic-driven financial markets meltdown in March 2020.

Oil also fell overnight, and Brent crude futures are down 2pc on the week to $110.62 a barrel, while benchmark grain prices sank with Chicago wheat off nearly 9pc for the week and at its lowest since March at $9.42 a bushel.

The price falls have made for some relief in equities since energy and food have been the drivers of inflation. After some heavy recent losses, MSCI's World equities index is up 2pc on the week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose one per cent on Friday, flattered by short sellers bailing out of Alibaba – which rose 5pc – amid hints that China's technology crackdown is abating.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8pc for a 1.6pc weekly gain and S&P 500 futures were flat after the index rose about one per cent overnight.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: No scheduled updates

  • Economics: Retail sales (UK), EU leaders summit (EU), Michigan consumer sentiment (US), new home sales (US)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Brett Kavanaugh's Concurrence Could Limit Court's Extreme Gun Decision In Future Cases

    Kavanaugh and John Roberts have staked their claim to the Supreme Court's center for any future gun control litigation.

  • Republican Scolds Fox News for Daring to Ask About Her QAnon Posts

    Mayra Flores told the network that she only shared conspiracy theory hashtags because she disagreed with it ... then refused to answer further questions

  • By-election results were awful for the Tories - and among their worst defeats since 1945

    The biggest collapse took place in Tiverton and Honiton. The swing to the Liberal Democrats in Tiverton is 29.9%. Comparisons with by-election turnarounds during the Conservatives' slow-motion advance to disaster at the 1997 general election are certain to concentrate the minds of its MPs representing seats across southern England.

  • 'Dark day': Democrats respond to Supreme Court striking down New York gun law

    Prominent Democrats called a Supreme Court decision further expanding gun rights a “dark day” for the country that “should deeply trouble us all.”

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Hernandez and Gurriel help Blue Jays rally past Yankees 10-9; Toronto avoids sweep

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez pounded his chest as he rounded the bases at Rogers Centre, celebrating his go-ahead three-run home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., whose grand slam had brought Toronto to within a run, cheered him on from the top step of the Blue Jays dugout. Their big bats were the difference on Sunday as the Blue Jays rallied past the New York Yankees 10-9 on Sunday in a statement victory for Toronto. The win snapped New York's nine-game streak and helped the Blue Jays avoid a three-game

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga