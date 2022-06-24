Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms – live updates

Giulia Bottaro
·19 min read
Russia - Contributor/Getty Images
Russia - Contributor/Getty Images

Russia is poised to default on its international debts for the first time in a century this Sunday, after time runs out for Moscow to make about $100m of overdue payments.

After narrowly swerving a default in April, Vladimir Putin faces a symbolic blow after failing to pay international creditors in time.

A 30-day grace period on coupon payments due last month will run out this weekend.

A default has looked inevitable for weeks after the US Office of Foreign Asset Control removed an exemption allowing US bondholders to receive payments from Russia – leaving the Kremlin out of options.

It would likely stop Russia from raising money on Western markets, a situation that could become more damaging if the contagion spreads to corporate bonds.

Russia has responded angrily to the situation, claiming the default has been engineered by Washington. It has insisted it is willing and able to pay.

Anton Siluanov, its finance minister, called the situation a “farce”.

04:08 PM

Lamprell tanks as it mulls heavily discounted takeover

Oilfield servicing firm Lamprell saw shares nosedive after the cash-strapped firm said it is considering a heavily discounted takeover move by a major shareholder.

Shares dropped by around 80pc in early trading after it received the approach by Blofeld Investment Management, which owns a 25.06pc stake in Lamprell.

The approach comes as Lamprell seeks to meet a funding requirement worth around $75m (£61.1m) over the next two months in order to ensure its liquidity.

The two firms have been in discussions for more than two months and Lamprell said it will continue with efforts to work with Blofeld to find a funding solution.

03:59 PM

Handover

It’s time for me to hand over to my colleague Giulia Bottaro, who will steer the blog into the evening. Thanks for following along today!

03:44 PM

Khan caves to unions in pensions row

Tube&nbsp; - Bryn Colton/Getty Images
Tube - Bryn Colton/Getty Images

Sadiq Khan has handed striking Tube workers a major victory by signalling he accepts union demands not to cut staff pensions.

My colleague Oliver Gill reports:

The London mayor said he had not been convinced “that there are any grounds” to change Transport for London’s lucrative final salary retirement schemes, despite his own advisers branding the pension benefits “expensive and unreformed”.

Mr Khan’s remarks come amid an ongoing row with Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary.

Refusing the London mayor’s demands for a multibillion-pound funding settlement from central government, Mr Shapps said that using the threat of Tube and bus cuts serves as a “political weapon in your campaign for a long-term capital funding deal”.

03:24 PM

US new home sales rise unexpectedly

There was surprising strength in May’s US new home sales, which rose to an annualised rate of 690,000 purchases in the first gain of the year.

Bloomberg reports:

While growing affordability concerns have limited demand since the start of the year, many Americans still have the desire and wherewithal to buy a home.

The pickup in sales may also reflect some buyers locking in their mortgage rate in anticipation of even higher borrowing costs. Earlier this month, the average rate for a 30-year loan posted its largest one-week increase since the 1980s. It’s risen even further since then.

02:53 PM

ECB’s de Guinos says it is ‘firm’ on July rate hike

Luis de Guindos, the European Central Bank’s vice president, says it has clearly signalled its plans to increase interest rates by a quarter point next month.

Responding to a question at a UBS panel over whether officials could go further, faster with a 50 basis point increase, he said:

The communication is firm. What happens later on we will see in September and it will depend on the outlook.

02:28 PM

Deadline nears for Russia to swerve default

Russia is poised to default on its international debts for the first time in a century this Sunday, after time runs out for Moscow to make about $100m of overdue payments.

After narrowly swerving a default in April, Vladimir Putin faces a symbolic blow after failing to pay international creditors in time.

Joseph Marlow from Capital Economics said it looks “all but certain” that Russia will default:

There is unlikely to be a major economic impact. Russia is, after all, already locked out of international capital markets and the relatively strong public finances mean that the government is not dependent on foreign financing. And as strains in Russia’s balance of payments dissipate, the central bank will cut interest rates further and scale back capital controls.

01:51 PM

Copper heads for worst week in a year as recession fears mount

Copper - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Copper - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Copper is on track for its steepest weekly loss in a year, a sign that traders are bracing for a global slowdown.

The versatile metal – known as ‘Dr Copper’ for its bellwether properties – has fallen more than 7pc in the last five days, taking prices to the lowest since February 2021.

Investors are curbing their expectations for growth as central banks around the world tighten interest rates, predicating an expected global slowdown.

01:27 PM

Russia ‘worsening’ food crisis with Black Sea blockade

Vladimir Putin's blockades at key Ukrainian ports and his targeting of infrastructure are making the global food crisis even worse, the G7 said today.

Reuters reports:

Russia is exacerbating food insecurity with its blockades and bombing attacks on key infrastructure in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major economies on Friday.

The ministers called on Moscow "to cease its attacks and threatening actions and un-block the Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports".

01:14 PM

Strikes and staff shortages hit European flights

Britain is suffering acute travel chaos this summer, amid a week of rail strikes and as airlines cancel flights due to severe staff shortages.

But it is far from the only country, as some Ryanair cabin crew staff in Belgium, Spain and Portugal began a three-day strike today in a dispute over pay and working conditions, forcing the airline to cancel dozens of flights. More staff in France and Italy are expected to walk out over the weekend, too.

Ryanair could only guarantee 30-40pc of its scheduled flights at Brussels' South Charleroi Airport.

Meanwhile, easyJet's Spain-based cabin crew are set for a nine-day strike in July unless the budget airline agrees to a demand for a 40pc basic pay rise.

Lufthansa has cancelled more than 3,000 flights too - not due to strikes, but a wave of Covid infections worsening staff absences. The announcement today of 2,200 cancellations, on top of 900 earlier this month, sent its shares down as much as 3.4pc in Frankfurt.

12:19 PM

Europe’s top asset manager warns of slowdown

Europe’s top asset manager has warned rampant inflation and dwindling consumer confidence are creating a painful cocktail for companies that will lead many to cut into their margins.

Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at Amundi, said a transatlantic slowdown isn’t yet being reflected in company earnings.

He said said Amundi is currently cautious on buying stocks:

The shoe to drop will be on margins. Companies are still very confident, but the market, the buyside, have seen these clouds and they’re not buying it. You can’t have these three clouds without having some kind of rain…

It seems more likely to me than not that this is not going to be a deep recession, but the reason we are not jumping into equities is because of that uncertainty.

11:54 AM

FTSE up strongly

The FTSE 100 is notching up solid gains amid a broad rally across European equities – one which defies the pretty gloomy backdrop.

Still a little while until Wall Street trading opens, but its top indices are also set to climb solidly today.

11:41 AM

Money round-up

Here are some of the day’s top story from the Telegraph Money team:

11:17 AM

BP paid tax on North Sea operations for first time in years

BP - REUTERS/Andy Buchanan/Pool/Files
BP - REUTERS/Andy Buchanan/Pool/Files

BP has paid tax on its UK North Sea business for the first time in more than half a decade, according to documents released today.

The energy giant’s latest payments to governments report shows it paid $127.3m to HMRC in 2021, after having received a $42m refund the previous year.

It is the first time BP has reported a tax payment to the UK since it first starting producing the report in 2014.

It comes amid tensions between the oil industry and the Government over Rishi Sunak’s new 25pc windfall tax on North Sea producers, which is intended to fund support to help households weather the cost-of-living crisis.

11:03 AM

Petrol hits ‘miserable milestone’ as average price passes £1.90

Road fuel prices are at a another grim new record – average petrol prices passed £1.90 yesterday, according to the RAC – which called it a “miserable milestone”.

The average cost of a litre of petrol was 190.22p on Thursday, while diesel rose half a penny to 198.46p.

RAC spokesperson Simon Williams said:

The cost of petrol at the pumps should really have stopped rising by now and should in fact be going into reverse. For some strange reason, the supermarkets continue to push unleaded higher very much against the trend on the wholesale market. Drivers have every right to be angered by this.

While there is no doubt wholesale costs increased dramatically a few weeks ago this is not the case now, so pump prices must start to fall for fuel retailers to retain credibility with their customers as well as not attracting the negative attention of the Competitions and Markets Authority.

10:57 AM

Pound stronger as dollar dips

The pound is up about 0.35pc today, after an upwards push in the past couple of hours.

A lot of the move seems to be coming from the dollar side (the US currency is broadly weaker today), rather than being spurred by the domestic news (retail sales weakness, Government electoral disasters).

10:53 AM

TUI boss steps down after 10 years at the helm

Fritz Joussen - &nbsp;Christian Wyrwa/Tui
Fritz Joussen - Christian Wyrwa/Tui

Fritz Joussen, chief executive of TUI, is set to step down 10 years at the helm of the world’s biggest travel operator.

The 59-year-old will leave the German tour giant at the end of September, it said in a statement that took nearly 4pc off its share price.

He will be replaced by Sebastian Ebel, currently chief financial officer.

Mr Joussen said:

Now that the existential crisis has been overcome, now is the right time for a change at the top of TUI.

The company was mired in financial difficulties when Mr Joussen took the helm in 2013. He improved its fortunes with an expansion into hotels and cruises.

10:29 AM

European gas prices set for second weekly gain

Benchmark natural gas prices for Europe are likely to mark their second consecutive week of advances as Russia’s supply cuts rattle markets.

Bloomberg reports:

Benchmark futures slipped Friday but still are about 12pc higher this week. The crisis is centered around European powerhouse Germany, which moved to the second-highest phase of an emergency plan and warned the cuts could trigger a Lehman Brothers-like collapse of the energy market.

In a note, consultancy Eurasia Group’s Henning Gloystein said:

Germany has become the hotspot of the EU energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine… A total supply cut from Russia to Germany would therefore risk the security of supply throughout the EU, possibly triggering a recession and, in the worst case, widespread winter energy rationing.

10:09 AM

Reaction: Stagflation may be best Germany can hope for

Responding to that disappointing business confidence reading from Germany, ING’s Carsten Brzeski says the figures are a reminder that stagflation is now essentially the base case for Europe’s biggest economy.

He said:

The German economy will definitely not plunge as it did during the 2020 lockdowns. However, consumer confidence is already in clear recession territory and today’s Ifo reading, as well as yesterday’s PMI reading, both suggest that the manufacturing sector is quickly following suit. Stagflation for the rest of the year remains our base case scenario for the German economy, and an outright recession is our risk scenario.

09:48 AM

Lufthansa scrap 2,200 flights amid travel chaos

Lufthansa - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Lufthansa - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

More bad news for Germany: its flagship airline, Lufthansa, has cancelled 2,200 flights amid chaos at Europe’s airports.

The massive wave of cuts comes on top of 900 cancellations announced earlier this month.

The company’s shares fell as much as 3.3pc.

Lufthansa had been hoping for a boom summer, but shortages of staff and ground handlers are causing problems right across the sector.

09:23 AM

German business confidence drops unexpectedly

German business confidence has fallen unexpectedly amid rising concerns over energy supplies from Russia, soaring inflation and supply chain difficulties.

Ifo’s gauge of business expectations fell to 85.8 in June, from 86.9 last month. It ends two months of moderate gains following the initial shock from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The overall business climate index fell from 92.8 to 92.3.

Surveys released yesterday showed Germany’s economy is expanding at the slowest pace in the eurozone. Consumer price inflation in the country hit 8.7pc last month.

Clemens Fuest, the Ifo president, said:

Companies were somewhat less satisfied with their current business situation. Their expectations turned markedly more pessimistic. Rising energy prices and the threat of gas shortages are of great concern to German business.

08:56 AM

Zalando profit warning rattles online retailers

Zalando - Stefan Knauer/Getty Images for Zalando
Zalando - Stefan Knauer/Getty Images for Zalando

Zalando, Europe’s biggest online retailer, has sent a chill through the sector after after slashing its profit forecast.

The group warned on worsening macroeconomic conditions as it lowered its forecast for adjusted profits to €180m to €260m, versus the €430m to €510m previously predicted.

Guido Lucarelli, a Citi analyst, said:

After some promising signs of improving consumer demand between the end of April and May things seem to have deteriorated significantly in June.

Shares in UK-based web retailers Asos and Boohoo have fallen sharply in response, with the former down nearly 4pc at present.

08:37 AM

Belgian PM: European countries must buy energy collectively

EU countries need to band together to buy energy to avoid a winter fuel crisis, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said today.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, her said:

We need to form an energy bloc. If we all operate on our own, we will go down on our own… We need to start buying energy collectively, we need to implement price caps and we need to make plans together to get through the winter.

08:22 AM

Ultra Electronics shares jump as Kwarteng ‘minded’ to approve Cobham takeover

Shares in Ultra Electronics have popped higher with Kwasi Kwarteng set to approve a takeover of the defence and security company by Cobham.

The FTSE 250 group’s shares have risen as much as 13pc, after a statement by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the Business Secretary was “minded” to allow the transaction though.

Cobham, owned by US private equity group Advent, has agreed to address concerns about the takeover by creating two new UK legal entities to encompass facilities which do sensitive work for the Government.

08:13 AM

Barclays boosts mortgage offer with £2.3bn Kensington takeover

Barclays has bought Kensington Mortgage Company for £2.3bn, expanding its position in Britain’s home lending market.

The Maidenhead-based company, which has around 600 employees, was behind about £1.6bn of mortgages in the year to March. It is currently owned by Blackstone and Sixth Street.

Kensington, which specialises in catering to the self-employed, was previously a listed company between 2000 and 2007.

Barclays said it would fund the takeover from its “existing resources”.

07:55 AM

FTSE set to rise

The FTSE 100 is set to rise 0.5pc at the open, futures trading indicates, after a fall of nearly 1pc yesterday.

07:47 AM

German network regulator says energy costs could triple

Adding to a gloomy day for Germany, the head of its network regulator has warned consumers could see their energy costs double or even triple as a result of the current crisis.

Klaus Mueller from Bundesnetzagentur told broadcaster ARD the regulator had considered various scenarios, and that most “are not pretty and mean either too little gas at the end of winter or already very difficult situations in autumn or winter”.

It comes after Germany moved into phase two of its three-stage emergency gas plan – with the threat of rationing looming.

07:38 AM

Inflation squeezes food spending

Inflation
Inflation

Retail sales dropped in May as squeezed households cut back on food spending amid the fastest price increases in over a decade.

The volume of goods sold in store and online fell by 0.5pc between April and May, Office for National Statistics figures showed, driven by a slump in food sales which dropped 1.6pc.

Heather Bovill, an ONS deputy director, said: “Feedback from supermarkets suggested customers were spending less on their food shop, because of the rising cost of living.”

April’s sales growth was also sharply downgraded from 1.4pc to 0.4pc, raising the spectre of a consumer spending slowdown tipping Britain into a contraction during the second quarter.

Retail sales
Retail sales

Emma-Lou Montgomery from Fidelity International said: “With prices for even the most basic foods and goods rising substantially, many consumers are already adopting more defensive spending behaviours, such as self-imposed checkout limits."

The drop was only marginally better than economists had feared, with City consensus pointing towards a 0.7pc decline. It adds to a dire set of economic figures for May, which have also included bigger-than-expected borrowing and a new 40-year high for overall inflation.

Sales at supermarkets fell by 1.5pc, while sales of tobacco, alcohol and other drinks tumbled 4pc. Non-food store sales were unchanged, with a 2.2pc increase in clothing sales offset by a 2.3pc decline in household goods.

Nicholas Farr from Capital Economics said: “With a further rise in inflation over the coming months set to exert a bigger squeeze on households’ real incomes, retail sales will probably continue to struggle ahead.”

07:19 AM

Agenda: German minister warns of looming industrial shutdown

Good morning. Germany faces an industrial shutdown unless Russian gas supplies improve, one of its top ministers warned today.

In a interview, economy minister Robert Habeck said: “Companies would have to stop production, lay off their workers, supply chains would collapse, people would go into debt to pay their heating bills, that people would become poorer”.

The head of German utility group RWE also warned the continent faces “chaos” if the Kremlin cuts off energy supplies.

“The real fear I have is that European solidarity will come under significant stress if we don’t sort it out before the situation happens,” Markus Krebber told the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, retail sales fell by 0.5pc in May as Britons cut back on food spending amid the fastest price rises in over a decade.

Overall, sales volumes are still above pre-Covid levels, but have steadily slipped since last summer.

It came as the deepening cost of living crisis drove household confidence down to a fresh record low in June, prompting warnings that Britain “faces a stark new economic reality”.

GfK’s closely watched confidence tracker slipped for a sixth consecutive month, dropping from minus 40 to a new all-time low of minus 41.

5 things to start your day 

1) Employers across the country are preparing to slash pay for home workers  One in ten companies plan on reducing pay or benefits for employees who work from home

2) Debt time bomb a disaster for Tory hopes of economic revival  The country's finances risk running away from Sunak as the economy teeters on the brink of reversal

3) Oil executives turn on Chancellor in private meeting over windfall tax  Rishi Sunak warned levy will make the UK a less attractive prospect

4) Retired public sector workers to get £2,000 pension boost as inflation surges  Incomes of former civil servants to rise 10pc as ministers call for working people to accept real-terms pay cut

5) Klarna and Barclays in row over buy now, pay later  It comes as Government prepares to hit the fast-growing sector with stricter rules

What happened overnight 

Stocks and bonds were both headed for their first weekly gain in a month on Friday as investors wagered on central banks bringing inflation to heel, though growth fears dragged on commodities.

Copper, a bellwether for economic output with its wide range of industrial and construction uses, slid 3pc in Shanghai and is down more than 7pc for the week – its sharpest weekly fall since the pandemic-driven financial markets meltdown in March 2020.

Oil also fell overnight, and Brent crude futures are down 2pc on the week to $110.62 a barrel, while benchmark grain prices sank with Chicago wheat off nearly 9pc for the week and at its lowest since March at $9.42 a bushel.

The price falls have made for some relief in equities since energy and food have been the drivers of inflation. After some heavy recent losses, MSCI's World equities index is up 2pc on the week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose one per cent on Friday, flattered by short sellers bailing out of Alibaba – which rose 5pc – amid hints that China's technology crackdown is abating.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8pc for a 1.6pc weekly gain and S&P 500 futures were flat after the index rose about one per cent overnight.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: No scheduled updates

  • Economics: Retail sales (UK), EU leaders summit (EU), Michigan consumer sentiment (US), new home sales (US)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Crypto Selloff: Has the Bottom Shifted After the Interest Rate Hike?

    The measures taken to control the inflation in the U.S. and Canada, including an increase in interest rates, can adversely impact crypto assets. The post Crypto Selloff: Has the Bottom Shifted After the Interest Rate Hike? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Ukraine news live – Russian forces mounting assaults to capture Sievierodonetsk

    Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Ukrainian troops had been ordered to move to new positions

  • Europe’s markets slide further after weak business survey data

    The FTSE 100 finished ended the day down 68.77 points, or 0.97%, at 7,020.45.

  • Ukrainian forces retreat from Sievierodonetsk; Russian forces make gains in eastern Ukraine: Live Ukraine updates

    To avoid encirclement after weeks of fighting, a regional governor said Friday that Ukrainian forces would retreat from the city of Sievierodonetsk.

  • ‘The Daily Show’ Star Jordan Klepper Talks Jan 6 Hearing at a Trump Rally (Exclusive Video)

    The segment, which premieres Thursday night on the show, is part of his Emmy-nominated "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse"

  • The Keto Diet Foods You Really Should Not Eat, According to Health Experts

    Here's a look at the best foods you can eat when following the ketogenic diet, plus the surprising ones you should keep off your keto diet foods list.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as indexes head for weekly gains

    US stocks rose Friday morning, with the S&P 500 on track to end a three-week losing streak as investors digested Federal Reserve officials' latest affirmations that they remained committed to bringing down inflation.

  • Energy scams you need to be aware of as cost of living crisis bites

    The collapse of several small energy firms has left many people confused around outstanding bills, with scammers taking advantage of this to trick unsuspecting victims.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • After trading first-round pick last season, Raptors ready for 33rd pick in NBA draft

    TORONTO — Settling into his seat on the podium at the Toronto Raptors' pre-draft media availability Tuesday, general manager Bobby Webster couldn't help but open with a quip. "It's not like having the No. 4 pick is it?" he said with a smile. Unlike last year when the Raptors hit a home run by taking Scottie Barnes with their lottery pick, the buzz has been rather muted ahead of Thursday's NBA draft in Brooklyn. Toronto traded its first-round pick earlier this year and will have just one second-r

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak