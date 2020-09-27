Markets to focus on Brexit talks, US presidential debate and UK final GDP

It’s poised to be a big week for investors as markets brace for new data and political events. Photo: Getty

It’s poised to be a big week for investors, with eyes on the UK as the final round of Brexit talks start on Monday and the full scale of the coronavirus crisis on the economy is laid bare in the final Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) results.

Over in America, the first US presidential debate is on the slate for Tuesday, with president Donald Trump and Democrat challenger Joe Biden facing off.

The monthly US non-farm payrolls report will be released on Friday, with investors keen to judge how the jobs market in the world’s biggest economy is doing.

Global manufacturing PMIs for September will also be released this week, with expectations that the rebound in France and Germany is losing impetus.

Other weekend developments markets will also digest:

UK: Brexit negotiations, final Q2 GDP and a host of company results

This week will see the twin big issues of Brexit and COVID-19 thrust into the limelight.

The time is ticking as the October deadline for a Brexit deal nears, with recent volatility of the pound doing little to dash fears of a collapse in talks between the UK and the EU over the future of their relationship. Nevertheless, they are back at the table as negotiations are due to restart on Monday.

MPs are due to vote on the renewal of emergency powers in the Coronavirus Act — emergency legislation fast-tracked into law in March — while going over the detail of the controversial Internal Market Bill.

The Coronavirus Act contains a wide range of powers, such as allowing courts to use live links, re-registering retired medical staff and managing large numbers of dead bodies.

Renewal or non-renewal would not affect matters like face coverings, requirements to self-isolate and dispersing large gatherings as civil liberties measures come under the 1984 Public Health Act.

Meanwhile, EU has said it will not budge on its decision to renegotiate the Brexit deal after Britain said it plans to override parts of the Withdrawal deal on Northern Ireland. The EU in turn accused the UK of breaking international law, and has said it will take legal action if UK goes ahead with its plans.

The bill proposes no new checks on goods moving from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, giving MPs powers to alter or "disapply" rules relating to the movement of goods that will come into force from 1 January, if the two fail to strike a trade deal.

Wednesday will see the full scale of the economic damage wrought in the second quarter, when Britain entered its deepest recession, laid bare, with the final Q2 GDP iteration of the impact the lockdown had on UK economic activity during April, May and June. The last reading revealed a contraction of -20.4%, with April the low point in terms of the economic shock.

On Tuesday, the Bank of England (BOE) will release its money and credit report for August.

Company results to watch for:

Diageo (DGE.L), Mulberry (MUL.L) — AGMs (Monday)

Ferguson (FERG.L) — finals (Tuesday)

Greggs (GRG.L) — trading update (Tuesday)

Boohoo Group (BOO.L) — interims (Wednesday)

Other key events: On Monday, Pizza Hut creditors will vote on its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) restructuring plan. BOE chief economist Andy Haldane is due to give the keynote speech at the Cheshire and Warrington LEP Economic Summit and AGM on Wednesday.

US: Presidential debate, jobs claims

