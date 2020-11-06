Markets: City traders declare Trump a sure loser

IF Donald Trump still seriously thinks he is in with a shot of staying President, he should ask stock markets. They decided he will not at least two days ago.

That certainty grew in Asian markets overnight and on to London today.

The chaos on Monday and Tuesday that birthed a thousand “traders with heads in hands” pictures has been replaced by a steadier vision of the near future.

The FTSE is on track to end the week up 6%. The S&P is up 7% in the last four days.

Globally, stocks are eying an all-time peak while the dollar and US bond yields stayed sluggish, as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House in defiance of Trump claims that the election was “stolen” from him.

More takeover chatter, led by the RSA deal, also injected some fizz.

Russ Mould at AJ Bell said “Global markets continue to feel more comfortable about the likely outcome of the US election and so equities press ahead once again. It’s an interesting change of fortunes with investors feeling nervous only a week ago.”

The FTSE 100 rose gently in early trading to 5933 but drifted off a little later, down 13 at 5892. That was seen as profit taking rather than nerves.

The best performers were the supermarkets and the banks, with Sainsbury up 5p at 203p, Morrison up 3p at 165p. Barclays rose 2p to 112p, and NatWest gained 1.6p to 126.8p.

All were helped by the feeling that supply chains and markets in Europe might well remain easily accessible.

There is a “50/50” chance that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a deal over the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said today.

The oil price keeps falling, another sign that markets think Trump – a fan of big oil – is out. Brent Crude lost 30 cents to $40.93. It was nearer $45 a month ago.

Away from the traditional stock market, Bitcoin continues to defy sceptics.

Donald Trump might think Bitcoin is a fake investment. But it was up more than 6% today to crash past $15,000 to $15,438. Fans include those who think the dollar’s reputation as a reserve currency is trashed. But that’s fake news, probably.