Marketing flexibility helps farm grow

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Mike Visser, the owner of My Pride Farm, says his longtime passion for agriculture makes him proficient at running his successful veal farm.

Earlier this year, Visser made a pitch to the Bioenterprise Canada Northern Ontario Innovation Challenge and landed in the finals with some of the region’s top-notch bioenterprises. The recognition of becoming a finalist helped showcase the innovative initiatives that are happening in the North.

Visser moved to Thunder Bay in 2012 from southern Ontario to pursue his farming goals.

“Since the land here is cheaper, it was more feasible to start up here,” he said. “I rented a farm, started raising calves and I direct marketed all the meat. In 2015, I was able to buy my own farm and I’m full-time on my own now and continuing to direct market while trying to continue growing.”

Direct marketing distributes right from the farm to the consumer while cutting out the middleman.

Visser plays an integral role in the local food chain. In his entry pitch, he wrote that according to the last census, the average consumer consumes 25 kilograms of red meat per year. That works out to more three million kilograms consumed within the Thunder Bay district annually.

He produces nearly 18,000 kg of meat, which means that his current market share is less than one per cent and there is “lots of room for expansion.”

Visser markets his products through 10 retail outlets, five wholesale outlets, including a city-run nursing home, and local farmer’s markets.

“There are a couple things that are extremely important to my marketing strategy,” he said. “The first is the need to educate people about veal and its health benefits, and secondly, direct marketing is not just about selling your products, it’s also about selling your story.”

By using these strategies, he says he was able to grow his gross revenue by 670 per cent in the first eight years and is projected to increase another 10 per cent this year over his 2021 sales.

Story continues

With each expansion, the economic spinoff in the community continues to increase.

But marketing veal for food consumption is a sensitive issue.

“The veal industry is absolutely essential to byproducts from the dairy industry,” explained Visser. “The dairy cows have to give birth to produce milk and some of those calves are males — and males obviously don’t produce milk. They have all these calves that are basically of no use to them, so the veal industry was started to utilize these calves.”

Visser says the calves are not actually babies and are only a few months younger than a regular beef animal by the time they go to be processed. Veal is actually the second-oldest animal at market age.

Visser calls the COVID-19 pandemic a roller coaster that entirely killed his business in local upscale restaurants “and it hasn’t come back.”

“It was March 17 (2020) and I remember that. It was a very bad day,” he said. “They announced that all the restaurants would be closed right away . . . and then they shut the market down the same day so that in total, it was a shutdown of about 65 per cent of my income in one day. “

Since then, Visser has had to frequently revamp his whole marketing strategy because he says there is no consistency in marketing anymore.

“Some of those restaurants still aren’t seeing enough consistency in their seatings to justify bringing in the high-end product,” he said. “If you actually watch the restaurant menus, they are all very basic menus, very easy prep things because a lot of product like mine has to be prepared before the evening, hoping that they will sell it. And if they don’t sell it, they lose.”

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal