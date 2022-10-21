Marketing flexibility helps farm grow

·3 min read

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Mike Visser, the owner of My Pride Farm, says his longtime passion for agriculture makes him proficient at running his successful veal farm.

Earlier this year, Visser made a pitch to the Bioenterprise Canada Northern Ontario Innovation Challenge and landed in the finals with some of the region’s top-notch bioenterprises. The recognition of becoming a finalist helped showcase the innovative initiatives that are happening in the North.

Visser moved to Thunder Bay in 2012 from southern Ontario to pursue his farming goals.

“Since the land here is cheaper, it was more feasible to start up here,” he said. “I rented a farm, started raising calves and I direct marketed all the meat. In 2015, I was able to buy my own farm and I’m full-time on my own now and continuing to direct market while trying to continue growing.”

Direct marketing distributes right from the farm to the consumer while cutting out the middleman.

Visser plays an integral role in the local food chain. In his entry pitch, he wrote that according to the last census, the average consumer consumes 25 kilograms of red meat per year. That works out to more three million kilograms consumed within the Thunder Bay district annually.

He produces nearly 18,000 kg of meat, which means that his current market share is less than one per cent and there is “lots of room for expansion.”

Visser markets his products through 10 retail outlets, five wholesale outlets, including a city-run nursing home, and local farmer’s markets.

“There are a couple things that are extremely important to my marketing strategy,” he said. “The first is the need to educate people about veal and its health benefits, and secondly, direct marketing is not just about selling your products, it’s also about selling your story.”

By using these strategies, he says he was able to grow his gross revenue by 670 per cent in the first eight years and is projected to increase another 10 per cent this year over his 2021 sales.

With each expansion, the economic spinoff in the community continues to increase.

But marketing veal for food consumption is a sensitive issue.

“The veal industry is absolutely essential to byproducts from the dairy industry,” explained Visser. “The dairy cows have to give birth to produce milk and some of those calves are males — and males obviously don’t produce milk. They have all these calves that are basically of no use to them, so the veal industry was started to utilize these calves.”

Visser says the calves are not actually babies and are only a few months younger than a regular beef animal by the time they go to be processed. Veal is actually the second-oldest animal at market age.

Visser calls the COVID-19 pandemic a roller coaster that entirely killed his business in local upscale restaurants “and it hasn’t come back.”

“It was March 17 (2020) and I remember that. It was a very bad day,” he said. “They announced that all the restaurants would be closed right away . . . and then they shut the market down the same day so that in total, it was a shutdown of about 65 per cent of my income in one day. “

Since then, Visser has had to frequently revamp his whole marketing strategy because he says there is no consistency in marketing anymore.

“Some of those restaurants still aren’t seeing enough consistency in their seatings to justify bringing in the high-end product,” he said. “If you actually watch the restaurant menus, they are all very basic menus, very easy prep things because a lot of product like mine has to be prepared before the evening, hoping that they will sell it. And if they don’t sell it, they lose.”

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Nick Robertson joins the lineup and scores two to lead Leafs over Stars in OT

    TORONTO — Nick Robertson capped an emotional stretch with a moment he's dreamed of for a long time. The 21-year-old scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2. After breaking up a play at the other end of the rink, Robertson took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired past Scott Wedgewood to cap the winger's best performance as a pro. "It was exciting," Robertson said. "But now for

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.