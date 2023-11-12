Markethill crash: Ciera Grimley dies after four-vehicle crash

A woman who has died days after a crash which also killed her husband has been described as loving and caring.

Ciera Grimley, a mother-of-three, died on Saturday, a week after the four-vehicle collision near Markethill, County Armagh, last weekend.

Her husband Patrick died at the scene.

The couple, from Madden in County Armagh, had been returning home from Patrick's 40th birthday party when the crash happened.

Another victim, Ciara McElvanna, was buried on Saturday morning. A number of other people suffered injuries after the crash on the Gosford Road at 01:20 GMT on 4 November.

Nine emergency ambulance crews were deployed to the scene and the injured were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Two men remain in hospital.

Det Sgt McIvor of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collision Investigation Unit said: "A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and officers are asking anyone who witnessed it to get in touch."

'Devoted mummy'

St Patrick's Primary School in Armagh, where Mrs Grimley previously worked as a classroom assistant, said "her kind nature and caring instincts were on show each and every day".

The school added she had a strong bond with the pupils and she left a "lasting impression on those who worked closest with her".

Writing on social media, Paddy Woods from Madden Raparees GAA club, where Patrick Grimley was the secretary, described Ciera as a "loving, caring and supportive wife to Patrick".

"Ciera, along with Patrick, spent many evenings supporting their children in their many hobbies and activities," he said.

"Their passion for the GAA seen them follow club and county throughout Ireland, creating precious memories in the process.

"Our thoughts remain with all those within our community recovering at this time," he continued.

"Also, for all those impacted by recent events, can we ask you to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Mr Grimley, a former GAA player, has previously been his club's public relations officer.

Speaking at the time of his death, Mr Woods told BBC News NI the Grimley family were "steeped in GAA" and his loss would be felt throughout the Madden area.

Ciara McElvanna 44, a married mother-of-four, was from Armagh.

She died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Wednesday.

Her funeral mass was held at St Joseph's Church in Madden on Saturday morning.