MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.
1Q22 Financial and operational highlights*
Revenues of $186.1 million; second highest level ever of quarterly revenue; record U.S. Treasury, emerging markets and municipal bond revenue.
Total expenses of $98.0 million, up 7% on continued investment; up 5%, excluding acquired intangible amortization.
$105.8 million in EBITDA and EBITDA margin of 56.8%.
Diluted EPS of $1.71 includes a net $0.02 per share negative impact from tax and other, net special items; Company reconfirms full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%.
Declared $0.70 per share dividend; repurchased 101,514 shares for a total cost of $38.8 million.
Record total trading average daily volume (“ADV”) of $37.5 billion, up 22%, driven principally by record U.S. Treasury ADV of $25.1 billion; credit ADV of $12.0 billion, with record emerging markets ADV of $3.1 billion and record municipal bond ADV of $288 million.
Estimated combined U.S. high-grade and high-yield market share of 19.1%, in line with the prior year; approximately 92% of credit volume on the platform was executed by institutional clients.
Delivered $201 million in estimated transaction cost savings for clients through Open Trading, our differentiated liquidity pool, surpassing 1Q21 levels.
Record $14 billion in portfolio trading volume.
*All comparisons versus first quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted.
“Record trading volumes this quarter surpassed pandemic level highs, driven principally by strong sequential improvement in credit and record U.S. Treasury volumes. This strong performance reflects the excellent strides we have made in executing our growth strategy, expanding our geographic diversification and establishing a broader foundation for growth,” said Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. “We have delivered these results as market conditions continue to improve, with wider spreads and increased spread volatility driving significant cost savings for our clients through Open Trading, our differentiated liquidity pool. We believe we are well positioned to capture the global e-trading opportunity ahead of us due to our expanded global product footprint, improving market conditions and our continued focus on trading automation and all-to-all trading.”
1Q22 Select financial results
1Q22 vs. 4Q21
1Q22 vs. 1Q21
$ in millions, except per share data (unaudited)
1Q22
% CHANGE
% CHANGE
Revenues
$186
13%
(5%)
Operating Income
$88
21%
(15%)
Operating Margin %
47%
+340 bps
(560) bps
Net Income
$65
24%
(19%)
Diluted EPS
$1.71
25%
(19%)
EBITDA
$106
22%
(7%)
EBITDA Margin %
57%
+450 bps
(140) bps
Quarterly trading volume (ADV)
CREDIT
RATES
$ in millions (unaudited)
Total Volumes
High-Grade
High-Yield
Emerging
Eurobonds
Other
Total Other
Total
US Govt.
Agcy./Other
Total
1Q22
$37,504
$5,518
$1,626
$3,060
$1,493
$308
$6,487
$12,005
$25,076
$423
$25,499
1Q21
$30,693
$5,958
$1,839
$2,912
$1,502
$108
$6,361
$12,319
$18,175
$199
$18,374
4Q21
$29,158
$4,482
$1,355
$2,590
$1,169
$115
$5,229
$9,711
$19,087
$360
$19,447
1Q22 vs. 1Q21
22%
(7%)
(12%)
5%
(1%)
185%
2%
(3%)
38%
113%
39%
1Q22 vs. 4Q21
29%
23%
20%
18%
28%
168%
24%
24%
31%
18%
31%
Overview of results
Revenues
U.S. high-grade: U.S. high-grade commission revenue of $75.9 million (includes $23.0 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $10.4 million, or 12%, compared to $86.3 million (includes $21.0 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was principally due to lower average fee per million (“FPM”) and lower U.S. high-grade market volumes, partially offset by higher fixed-distribution fees. The decline in average FPM for high-grade to $154.57 in the current quarter, compared to $179.83 in the first quarter of 2021, was mainly due to the shorter duration of bonds traded (driven by higher bond yields and shorter years-to-maturity). There have been no changes to the U.S. high-grade fee plan.
Estimated U.S. high-grade market share in the first quarter of 2022 was 20.7%, slightly above the 20.5% recorded in the prior year period.
Other credit: Other credit commission revenue of $84.0 million (includes $8.2 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $1.3 million, or 2%, compared to $85.3 million (includes $6.4 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The FPM for other credit products was $187.76 in the current quarter, compared to $201.78 in the first quarter of 2021. The decline in other credit FPM was due to a larger percentage of trading volume in local market emerging market bonds which have lower fees per million and dealer migration to fixed-distribution fee plans that command lower transaction fees.
Record quarterly emerging markets ADV of $3.1 billion increased 5%, with estimated market volume down 7%, compared to the prior year first quarter.
Record quarterly municipal bond ADV of $288 million increased 205% (up 32% excluding MuniBrokers variable commission related volume) driven by market share gains.
Total credit: Total credit ADV of $12.0 billion, was down 3%, with combined estimated U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE ADV down 9%. The first quarter of 2022 was the second best quarter of total credit trading volume. The FPM for total credit products was $174.54 in the current quarter, compared to $191.20 in the first quarter of 2021.
Rates: Total rates commission revenue of $6.3 million increased $2.0 million, or 49%, compared to the prior year, driven by record U.S. Treasury ADV of $25.1 billion, up 38% compared to the prior year. The average FPM for total rates products was $3.92 in the current quarter, compared to $3.70 in the first quarter of 2021.
Information & post-trade services: Information and post-trade services record combined revenue of $19.7 million increased $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year.
Expenses
Total expenses of $98.0 million increased $6.0 million, or 7%, driven principally by higher acquired intangible amortization and investments to enhance the trading system and data products. Depreciation and amortization expense increased $3.4 million due to higher software development depreciation expense and acquired intangible amortization expense. Technology and communication expenses increased $2.2 million due to higher subscription costs, market data expense and platform licensing fees.
Non-operating
Other income: Other income was $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing a $4.0 million increase compared to the prior year. The current quarter included a $1.6 million benefit related to the remeasurement of the contingent liability associated with the MuniBrokers acquisition, and a $1.3 million foreign currency transaction gain. The impact of these items was a net benefit of $0.06 per diluted share.
Tax rate: The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 28.4%, compared to 21.0% for the first quarter of 2021. The higher effective tax rate for the current quarter, compared to the prior year, was driven by a decrease in estimated excess tax benefits related to share based compensation awards and the impact of a tax charge of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to a settlement with the New York State tax authorities. Excluding the tax charge, the effective tax rate would have been 24.8%. The Company reconfirms its full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%.
Capital
The Company has $400.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments; there are no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities.
A total of 101,514 shares were repurchased in the first quarter of 2022 at a cost of $38.8 million.
The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on May 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2022.
Other
The Company had record active total client firms of 1,913 and record international client firms of 975.
Employee headcount was 689 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 610 as of March 31, 2021, and 676 as of December 31, 2021.
Other highlights
The Company launched the MKTX U.S. Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond Index (MKTX 400 Index), which leverages MarketAxess’ proprietary Relative Liquidity Score and Composite+ pricing engine to construct an index with improved liquidity, transparency and high availability of the constituent bonds.
Nash Panchal, previously with Goldman Sachs where he was Global Co-Head of Technology in the Goldman Sachs Asset Management division, was appointed Chief Information Officer on March 1, 2022. Nash will be integral in bringing clients the next generation of technology solutions needed to navigate the rapidly evolving electronic fixed-income markets.
Non-GAAP financial measures and other items
To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Commissions
$
166,113
$
175,838
Information services
9,809
9,162
Post-trade services
9,912
10,261
Other
223
203
Total revenues
186,057
195,464
Expenses
Employee compensation and benefits
47,756
48,088
Depreciation and amortization
15,174
11,779
Technology and communications
12,192
10,036
Professional and consulting fees
9,621
9,640
Occupancy
3,387
3,317
Marketing and advertising
1,789
1,204
Clearing costs
4,575
4,694
General and administrative
3,459
3,232
Total expenses
97,953
91,990
Operating income
88,104
103,474
Other income (expense)
Investment income
59
107
Interest expense
(173
)
(191
)
Other, net
2,429
(1,589
)
Total other income (expense)
2,315
(1,673
)
Income before income taxes
90,419
101,801
Provision for income taxes
25,650
21,344
Net income
$
64,769
$
80,457
Per Share Data:
Net income per common share
Basic
$
1.73
$
2.15
Diluted
$
1.71
$
2.11
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.70
$
0.66
Weighted-average common shares:
Basic
37,384
37,470
Diluted
37,824
38,155
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Total Commissions Revenue
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Transaction Fees
U.S. high-grade
$
52,878
$
65,356
Other credit 1
75,804
78,899
Total credit
128,682
144,255
Rates 2
6,191
4,143
Total transaction fees
134,873
148,398
Distribution Fees
U.S. high-grade
23,026
20,970
Other credit1
8,152
6,404
Total credit
31,178
27,374
Rates2
62
66
Total distribution fees
31,240
27,440
Total commissions
$
166,113
$
175,838
Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million
(unaudited)
U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate
$
158.16
$
185.07
U.S. high-grade - floating-rate
51.74
45.11
Total U.S. high-grade
154.57
179.83
Other credit 1
187.76
201.78
Total credit
172.54
191.20
Rates2
3.92
3.70
1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds.
2 Rates includes U.S. Government bonds, agencies and other government bonds.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
As of
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
364,567
$
506,735
Cash segregated under federal regulations
50,187
50,159
Investments, at fair value
35,875
36,078
Accounts receivable, net
75,520
63,881
Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers
721,127
408,346
Goodwill
154,789
154,789
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
111,620
116,377
Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized
95,302
96,061
Operating lease right-of-use assets
69,189
70,960
Prepaid expenses and other assets
29,309
27,066
Total assets
$
1,707,485
$
1,530,452
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities
Accrued employee compensation
$
26,166
$
59,719
Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers
458,476
229,325
Income and other tax liabilities
42,614
40,456
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
70,297
71,218
Operating lease liabilities
86,391
88,425
Total liabilities
683,944
489,143
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
123
123
Additional paid-in capital
318,119
330,262
Treasury stock
(271,512
)
(232,712
)
Retained earnings
995,192
956,966
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(18,381
)
(13,330
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,023,541
1,041,309
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,707,485
$
1,530,452
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Net income
$
64,769
$
80,457
Add back:
Interest expense
173
191
Provision for income taxes
25,650
21,344
Depreciation and amortization
15,174
11,779
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
$
105,766
$
113,771
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
$
(23,730
)
$
(23,159
)
Exclude: Net change in trading investments
—
(5,495
)
Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive
68,542
93,370
Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and
(1,396
)
(4,257
)
Less: Capitalization of software development costs
(9,425
)
(8,075
)
Free cash flow
$
33,991
$
52,384
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Total Trading Volume
(In millions)
(unaudited)
U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate
$
330,558
$
349,815
U.S. high-grade - floating-rate
11,535
13,626
Total U.S. high-grade
342,093
363,441
Other credit
403,718
391,020
Total credit
745,811
754,461
Rates
1,581,234
1,120,868
Average Daily Volume
(In millions)
(unaudited)
U.S. high-grade
$
5,518
$
5,958
Other credit
6,487
6,361
Total credit
12,005
12,319
Rates
25,499
18,374
Number of U.S. Trading Days 1
62
61
Number of U.K. Trading Days 2
63
63
1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.
2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.
*Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.
