MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.72 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, MarketAxess Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.72 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.88 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MarketAxess Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $274.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. MarketAxess Holdings paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see MarketAxess Holdings's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, MarketAxess Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has MarketAxess Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating MarketAxess Holdings more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in MarketAxess Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MarketAxess Holdings you should know about.

