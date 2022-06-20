Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Above $20K Amid Light Trading

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The Market Wrap team is out of the office Monday because it's a federal holiday in celebration of Juneteenth, with most traditional markets closed in the U.S. In place of the usual markets summary, here are highlights from Monday's crypto trading:

Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading just above $20,100, roughly flat for the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization reclaimed its perch above the $20,000 threshold late Sunday.

Ether (ETH), the second-largest crypto by market cap, was recently trading just over $1,100, a slight increase over the same period.

Most other major cryptos were in the green amid light trading.

For the latest cryptocurrency prices, please go here, and for the latest news headlines, please go here.

In the meantime, check out the most important crypto market stories from last week:



