Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips as Macro and Geopolitical Uncertainties Remain

Damanick Dantes, Angelique Chen
·5 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos traded lower on Thursday, tracking declines in stocks.

Concerns about macroeconomic and geopolitical risks continue to linger, which has kept some buyers on the sidelines. For example, during a news conference on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that peace talks with Ukraine have reached a dead end. Putin also pledged that Russia’s “military operation will continue until its full completion."

Just launched! Sign up for Market Wrap, our daily newsletter explaining what happened today in crypto markets – and why.

Geopolitical uncertainty is one reason why gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, and oil have been well bid this year. Cryptos and stocks, however, have traded in a choppy price range, reflecting uncertainty among market participants.

BTC struggled to hold above $40,000 on Thursday while ether (ETH) traded around $3,000. Meanwhile, most alternative cryptos (altcoins) underperformed BTC, suggesting a lower appetite for risk among crypto traders. WAVES and LUNA have declined by more than 20% over the past week, compared with a 7% loss in BTC over the same period.

Latest prices

Bitcoin (BTC): $39739, −3.14%

Ether (ETH): $2992, −2.93%

S&P 500 daily close: $4393, −1.21%

Gold: $1975 per troy ounce, −0.29%

Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.83%


Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX); Ether is the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX); Gold is the COMEX spot price. Information about CoinDesk Indices can be found at coindesk.com/indices.

Bitcoin dominance rangebound

The chart below shows bitcoin's dominance ratio, or BTC's market capitalization relative to the total cryptocurrency market cap. The ratio has been stuck in a year-long range, similar to BTC's price, which reflects neutral sentiment among crypto traders.

Typically, a rise in the dominance ratio indicates a flight to safety, similar to what occurred during the 2018 crypto bear market. Further, BTC declines less than altcoins during times of market stress. The opposite is true during crypto rallies.

From a technical perspective, the dominance ratio is consolidating after a steep decline last year when altcoins such as ETH rallied ahead of BTC. This year, however, altcoins have fallen in and out of favor amid geopolitical and macro risk.

The dominance ratio is still above its 2018 low at 35%, which means alts could have additional room to outperform over the short term, so long as resistance at 47%-49% holds. Still, a breakout above resistance would indicate a risk-off environment.

Bitcoin dominance ratio support/resistance (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)
Bitcoin dominance ratio support/resistance (Damanick Dantes/CoinDesk, TradingView)

Profit-taking among whales?

For now, large bitcoin investors, or whales, have started to take profits on price rallies. That could indicate some anxiety among the whales, who typically accumulate on price dips over the long term.

The chart below shows that the number of addresses with a balance of more than 10,000 BTC has decreased substantially over the past week or so.

"In this period, at least four whales have sold their bitcoin – this may seem insignificant, but each of these addresses has sold more than $400 million worth of bitcoin," Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the U.K.-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, wrote in an email to CoinDesk.

"This is an important metric to look at because whales typically have the power to control the direction of the market," Sotiriou wrote.

Bitcoin addresses &gt;10K (Glassnode)
Bitcoin addresses >10K (Glassnode)

Smaller whales, or investors holding more than 1,000 BTC, have also taken some profits over the past month. The chart below shows the seven-day moving average of smaller whale balances, which appears to be stabilizing.

Sotiriou is still optimistic for the crypto market over the short term because of extreme negative sentiment among traders. Indeed, the bitcoin Fear & Greed Index reached "extreme fear" territory this week, which typically precedes price jumps, albeit with a long lead time that can span several months.

Bitcoin addresses &gt;1K (Glassnode)
Bitcoin addresses >1K (Glassnode)

Altcoin roundup

  • Terraform Labs gives $820M in LUNA tokens to Luna Foundation Guard: Terraform Labs, the organization behind the UST algorithmic stablecoin (UST) and the LUNA token, gave 10 million LUNA tokens worth $820 million to Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the nonprofit that is building up bitcoin (BTC) reserves for UST, The Block reported. Read more here.

  • Cosmos gains interchain accounts as upgrade kicks in: An upgrade to the Cosmos blockchain network known as Hub Theta went live Wednesday, developers confirmed. The upgrade brings interchain accounts, a feature long-awaited by the Cosmos community. Read more here.

  • Oregon Democrat pitches campaign NFTs in crowded house primary: Matt West, the former decentralized finance (DeFi) developer-turned-aspiring lawmaker in Oregon’s sixth congressional district, will sell a collection of Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens (NFT) to raise money for his campaign. The NFTs feature cartoon beavers (Oregon’s state animal) drawn by film poster artist Paul Zeaiter. Read more here.

Relevant reads

Other markets

Most digital assets in the CoinDesk 20 ended the day lower.

Top Gainers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Dogecoin

DOGE

+0.9%

Currency

Top Losers

Asset

Ticker

Returns

Sector

Solana

SOL

−4.2%

Smart Contract Platform

Internet Computer

ICP

−4.0%

Computing

Polygon

MATIC

−3.9%

Smart Contract Platform

Sector classifications are provided via the Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), developed by CoinDesk Indices to provide a reliable, comprehensive, and standardized classification system for digital assets. The CoinDesk 20 is a ranking of the largest digital assets by volume on trusted exchanges.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for