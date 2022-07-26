Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC)

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. With the latest financial year loss of AU$2.8m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$15m, the AU$62m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on New World Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

New World Resources is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$3.0m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving New World Resources' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that New World Resources has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

