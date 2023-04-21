Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TUSK) future prospects. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an energy service company. On 31 December 2022, the US$202m market-cap company posted a loss of US$619k for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Mammoth Energy Services' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Mammoth Energy Services, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$40m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 18% is expected, which is relatively reasonable. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Mammoth Energy Services' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means a double-digit growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Mammoth Energy Services which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Mammoth Energy Services, take a look at Mammoth Energy Services' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

