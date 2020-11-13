Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Strandline Resources Limited (ASX:STA)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Strandline Resources Limited's (ASX:STA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Strandline Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral sands, and other base metal resources in Australia and Tanzania. The AU$102m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$8.1m on 30 June 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Strandline Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Strandline Resources is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$36m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 56%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Strandline Resources given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Strandline Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

