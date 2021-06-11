Market Roundup: Sensex, Nifty end week on a high; today's top gainers and losers

After the S&P 500 index in the US ended the day at a record high with gains in Asian peers, the domestic market indices opened higher on Friday morning. At 9.20 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 52,534 rising 234 points. The NSE Nifty 50 also reached a record high of 15,816 after gaining 78 points.

At the closing bell, the Sensex was trading 174.29 points higher. It closed at 52,474.76. While the Nifty 50 closed at 15,799.35 after increasing 61.60 points.

Amar Ambani, senior president and institutional research head of YES Securities, told the Financial Express that it is likely that the Sensex heavyweights will start to participate soon. These top 10 heavyweights have been dormant for some time. According to Ambani, the target for Sensex is 60,000 by December 2021.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

The BSE Sensex closed at 52,474.76, up by 174.29 points or 0.33 percent. The top gainers were Dr Reddy, PowerGrid, TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech. The top laggards were Larsen and Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Dr Reddy: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.03 percent and closed at Rs 5,451.20.

PowerGrid: The shares of the company rose 1.97 percent to close at Rs 246.30.

TCS: It witnessed a jump of 1.73 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,271.70.

Infosys: 1.56 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,446.75.

HCL Tech: It jumped 1.54 percent to settle the day at Rs 983.45.

Top BSE Sensex Losers

Larsen and Toubro: Shares of the company fell by 1.07 percent to close at Rs 1,502.75.

IndusInd Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,015.45 down by 0.80 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: 0.78 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 11,898.45.

Bharti Airtel: A decline of 0.76 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 540.90.

ICICI Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 635.60 after witnessing a fall of 0.71 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 went up by 0.39 percent or 61.60 points on Friday. The market index closed at 15,799.35.

Among the sectoral indices, apart from Nifty IT, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Pharma, all the other sectoral indices were trading in the red today. Nifty Realty went down by 1.04 percent while there was a dip of 0.96 percent in Nifty Media.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

Tata Steel: A 4.37 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 1,163.10.

JSW Steel: The shares of the company surged 3.78 percent to end at Rs 732.50.

Coal India: It closed at Rs 162.25 with a jump of 3.67 percent.

Dr Reddy: The company gained 3.17 percent to settle the day at Rs 5,460.00.

Hindal Co: A jump of 2.08 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 393.40

Top losers on NSE Nifty

Axis Bank: Shares of the company fell by 0.91 percent to close at Rs 737.50.

Divis Lab: The shares ended at Rs 4,335.00 down by 0.86 percent.

IndusInd Bank: A decline of 0.85 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,015.60.

Larsen and Toubro: 0.84 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,506.95.

Bajaj Finserv: The company ended the day lower at Rs 11,900.00 after witnessing a fall of 0.78 percent.

